The Amazon Fire TV Cube is, for many, the pinnacle of the Fire TV experience. It does 4K resolution. It does Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. And it has a built-in microphone array so that you can do all that Alexa stuff hands-free, without having to reach for a microphone first. (And the new included Alexa Voice Remote is improved as well.)

And you should not buy one today — even though it's got a sweet Cyber Monday discount.

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Instead, I'd look at this: The new Amazon Fire TV Blaster is bundled with a Fire TV Stick 4K and a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for just $79.99. The bundle is even less than the Fire TV Cube deal, and you'll get the same functionality.

Let's break it down:

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the Fire TV device we recommend for most folks. It does 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and has an Alexa Voice Remote.

The Fire TV Blaster (available Dec. 11) adds hands-free voice control via Alexa, and like the Fire TV Cube also has an infrared emitter to control things that require IR commands instead of CEC. (That basically means older components not connected by HDMI.)

And there's an Echo Dot included that lets the Fire TV Stick 4K talk to the Fire TV Blaster.

All that, and you save money over the Fire TV Cube. Not a bad Cyber Monday deal.