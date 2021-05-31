Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape prepares for battle!

Fiz Stape gets ready to fight for her girls

In tonight's second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Fiz Stape tells Tyrone she has to put the girls’ safety first and he’s not to see them again until there’s a proper consent order in place.

Tyrone’s horrified and points out that Ruby’s his daughter, not hers. Fiz reels whilst Evelyn’s furious at the line he has crossed.

Reading a message from the bank, a riled Fiz approaches Adam, revealing she needs his help. What did the message say and is Tyrone behind it?

Fiz Stape asks solicitor Adam for his help when she decides she doesn't want Alina around the children

Dev spells out to Bernie that she won’t be getting a repeat performance. Gobsmacked at his arrogance, Bernie tells Dev not to flatter himself. Are these two protesting just a little too much?

When Sean finds Daisy trying to flog Double Glammy products to Carol, he does his best to put her off. However, Daisy persuades Sean that with his expert training she could make a great sales rep.

Daisy manipulates Sean with flattery

When Carla requests time off to look after Peter, Sarah suggests it would be best if she didn’t come back at all after her Lucas debacle.

Also, Nina confides in Asha that she can’t stop blaming herself for what happened to Seb.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.