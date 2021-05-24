EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater is viciously attacked!

EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater is the victim of a nasty mugging, Ben Mitchell feels shut out by hubby Callum Highway, and Kheerat Panesar hides his awkward secret

Kat Slater is left shaken after a shock mugging in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater head to Kat’s sons Bert and Ernie’s school for their ‘Bring Your Dad Day’.

In the absence of the boys’ real dad Alfie Moon, Phil has been roped into being a surrogate father for the day.

Phil Mitchell plays dad for Kat Slater's kids Bert and Ernie (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

He’s not exactly a dad of the year by any means, and matters aren’t helped when they bump into Jack Branning, who is there with Phil’s son Raymond. Phil has had hardly anything to do with Raymond since he was adopted and subsequently took in again by mum Denise Fox.

Kat's attacked

Kat sets off for home and on the way back on her own she is mugged! She’s not been hurt, but she is left very shaken.

When she bumps into Suki Panesar and copper Callum Highway, they realise she’s in a bit of a state and ask her what happened.

After Kat explains about the mugging, the pair are shocked. But Suki’s flippant comment about Phil being able to give the mugger a bit of rough justice doesn’t go down too well with Kat.

She’s unhappy with Phil just being seen as a bit of a hard nut and she tells Suki in no uncertain terms to keep her trap shut!

Will Kat’s mugger be found?

Ben Mitchell feels out of place around his hubby's police pals!

Ben Mitchell is looking for his new hubby Callum Highway. When he finds Callum with his policeman workmate Fitzy, however, things are awkward.

As the conversation grinds to a halt, Ben realises that he’s not welcome and he’s forced to make a quick exit.

Kheerat opens up

Meanwhile, Kheerat Panesar is still carrying around the grief of Chantelle Atkins’ death and he opens up to new girlfriend Sharon Beale about what went on between them.

Kheerat is later left feeling uncomfortable when Ben Mitchell comes over for a chat.

He confesses to him that things are difficult between him and Callum, revealing he can’t stand the idea of someone sneaking around behind his back.

Kheerat, of course, has been hiding the fact that he’s getting it on with Ben’s ex-stepmum Sharon! He’s more than aware that Ben will be livid if he finds out that he’s not been in the know.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.