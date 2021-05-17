EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar has shock news!

Suki Panesar has worrying news to share with the family, Sonia Fowler is still feeling confused about Rocky, and Kim Fox can’t see the truth

Suki Panesar shares some worrying information about Jags Panesar in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kheerat Panesar is loving that mum Suki Panesar is fuming that he’s seeing Sharon Beale! After being left to stew by Kheerat, Suki takes a call from her imprisoned son Jags Panesar.

Suki Panesar has invited Stas Saunders to the Square (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Later, Stas turns up in the Square, heading to the Minute Mart after getting a message from ‘Kheerat’. Suki reveals she’s the one who asked him to come, as she wants to talk business.

When Kheerat finds out that Suki’s messaged Stas behind his back, she’s fuming. Suki lands him with a bombshell - she had to do it as Jags is in big trouble…

Sonia Fowler has found it difficult to trust dad Rocky Cant

Sonia Fowler is still struggling with her feelings over her long lost dad Rocky Cant, as their recent interactions haven’t gone too smoothly. She tells Tiffany Butcher-Baker that she needs to take things step by step with Rocky, as it’s all a bit overwhelming.

When Sonia later heads to The Queen Vic, however, she’s shocked to find that Rocky is there. Why has he come back to the Square so soon?

Kim Fox is completely bowled over by her new squeeze, Dwayne, after spending her birthday night with him. But is she missing the obvious about the kind of man he really is?

Mila's worrying encounter with her sister Kioni has left her out of sorts

Also, Bobby Beale and Iqra Ahmed are battling with their feelings, while Iqra is doubtful that girlfriend Mila really cares. But is Mila hiding something?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.