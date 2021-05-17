EastEnders spoilers: Will Kheerat Panesar commit to Sharon?

Kheerat Panesar is torn over his new relationship with Sharon Beale, Sonia Fowler wants to try again with her dad, and Kim Fox has gone missing!

Kheerat Panesar isn’t sure what to do about Sharon Beale in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kheerat’s love life is intriguing his brother Vinny Panesar, who asks him who his ‘mystery woman’ is.

Kheerat Panesar refuses to kiss and tell, preferring to keep his relationship with Sharon Beale a secret.

Later, Kheerat plays hard to get when Sharon says she’s free all day. But after seeing Gray Atkins he changes his mind.

Suki Panesar is not happy about Kheerat Panesar's new squeeze! (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Panesar matriarch Suki is back from a trip and she’s irritated when Vinny reveals that Kheerat has got himself a mystery woman. She’s got a lot on her mind, approaching Phil Mitchell for a loan. But will Phil say yes?

At Walford East, Sharon and Kheerat chat about how things are between them and agree to keep it casual. When Suki turns up, however, Kheerat can’t resist a chance to wind up his controlling mum!

Sonia Fowler gets some advice about her dad (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Sonia Fowler is still torn over meeting her long lost dad Rocky Cant, as she’s not sure she can trust him. When Keegan Baker shares that he’s glad he gave his own dad Mitch Baker a second chance, Sonia’s left with food for thought.

Later, Sonia sees Patrick Trueman with Keegan and she reveals that she’s had second thoughts about her dad. She’s already called him to meet up again, but this time she’s setting him some ground rules.

Kim Fox has gone AWOL on her birthday following her hot date the night before. When she finally gets back to the Square, she introduces her man, Dwayne, to her niece Chelsea Fox. What will Chelsea think about him?

Also, Mila is really worried about her sister Kioni, fearing for her safety. Kathy Beale listens to what Mila has to say and she asks her grandson Bobby Beale to look after Kioni.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.35 pm.