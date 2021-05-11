Neighbours spoilers: What will Aaron and David do after THAT ultimatum?

Aaron and David have a difficult decison to make after Nicolette's SHOCK ultimatum on Neighbours. Will they have to say goodbye to Emmett?

WHAT will Aaron and David do about Nicolette's SHOCK ultimatum on Neighbours? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is pushing Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to make a decision.

They must choose between a commitment to their unborn baby, who Nic is pregnant with.

Or their desire to help troubled brothers Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) and Brent Colefax.

Aaron and David think Nicolette is being totally unreasonable.

But she is fed-up with the fellas running off every time there is a drama with their foster teenagers.

Chloe feels stuck-in-the-middle after Nicolette's unexpected ultimatum to Aaron and David on Neighbours

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) feels totally caught-in-the-middle.

Should she support girlfriend Nicolette's wishes?

Or remain loyal to brother Aaron?

It doesn't look like Nicolette will be backing down anytime soon.

Is this happy little modern family about to be over before it really began?

Awkward! Mackenzie wonders why Toadie is wandering around half-naked on Neighbours!

Meanwhile, things are getting rather saucy between SECRET lovers Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

Toadie and Melanie are desperate to spend some alone time together.

They sneak back to the Rebecchi house during work hours for some very naughty behaviour.

However, just as things are hotting-up, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) unexpectedly arrives home.

How will a half-dressed Toadie talk his way out of trouble?!

Is Mackenzie about to rumble the private affair?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5