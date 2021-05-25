Neighbours spoilers: WHO is plotting to frame Brent Colefax?

As Brent Colefax remains in custody at the Remand Centre, little does he know that someone is plotting to incriminate him further on Neighbours...

Brent Colefax (played by Texas Watterston) is still awaiting his fate over the burglary at The Hive on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is hopeful things will work out for her boyfriend, Brent.

Harlow visits boyfriend Brent Colefax behind bars on Neighbours

After all, Harlow's granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has hired legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) to take on Brent's case.

However, does Paul really have Brent's best interests at heart?

In the past, Paul has made no secret of the fact he thinks Harlow can do better than Brent.

So while Harlow starts to consider forgiving Paul for his previous shady behaviour, little does she know he is about to go behind her back once again...

Just what is Paul up to?

Susan arranges a meeting with Angela on Neighbours

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) have got the WRONG idea about Toadie's love life.

They think Toadie is romantically involved with Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison)!

There is no love lost between school headmistress Susan and pushy parent, Angela.

However, for the sake of Toadie's happiness, Susan decides to approach Angela and make amends.

After all, Toadie deserves a good woman in his life.

It's just too bad that Susan unknowingly makes a huge mistake trying to matchmake between Toadie and Angela!

After getting the green light from Susan, Angela turns up at Toadie's house and makes a BOLD play for him...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5