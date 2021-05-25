Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Paul Robinson visit Holden Brice?

Just what is Paul Robinson plotting when he visits gang leader Holden behind bars on Neighbours? Will anyone find out what he's up to?

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is up to no good again on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Paul has no intention of letting his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan) stand by her boyfriend Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) for much longer.

So he secretly visits Holden Brice (Toby Derrick) behind bars.

He wants Holden to paint Brent as the criminal ringleader of his gang!

This could ruin Brent's chance of release and see the teenage be put behind bars for a very long time...

Things are not looking good for Brent on Neighbours...

Meanwhile, unsuspecting Harlow is alarmed when she hears Holden has changed his story.

Harlow visits Brent at the Remand Centre with legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).

But suddenly the situation is not looking great for Brent.

An upset Harlow turns to Paul for comfort.

He's secretly struck by guilt knowing his plan is to get Brent out of her life...

There's a dinner party disaster at the Kennedy house on Neighbours!

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, the Kennedys arrange a dinner party.

They want to fully support the surprise "romance" between Toadie and Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison).

Toadie is completely perplexed as to why Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are inviting him and Angela to dinner.

And when Toadie's REAL secret lover, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) finds out what's happening she is not happy!

It looks like Karl and Susan's dinner party is about to get an uninvited guest...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5