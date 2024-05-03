A Gentleman in Moscow episode 6 recap: an accident at the Metropol

A Gentleman in Moscow has covered a lot of ground already, as the series began in the early 1920s and through the first five episodes covered about 18 years, but A Gentleman in Moscow episode 6 sees perhaps the biggest single time jump yet as we go from Sofia's (Billie Gadsdon) first day of school under Rostov's (Ewan McGregor) care to about nine years later, with her becoming a teenager (Beau Gadsdon) in the blink of an eye.

Sofia is your typical teen — showing up later than expected because she was spending time with friends and making fun of Rostov's repeated mantras. But as we see in this episode, Rostov's situation provides many complications for raising a child, but a few bonuses as well.

Read on for a full recap of A Gentleman in Moscow episode 6, "The Fall."

Changing times

In the nine years the episode spans, life in the hotel has changed a bit. Vasily (Daniel Cerqueira) and Olga (Anastasia Hille) continue to see each other, with Vasily even proposing marriage; though Olga leaves him without an answer for the time being knowing it would mean she'd have to leave Anna (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Elsewhere, Leplevsky (John Heffernan) has assumed the position of hotel manager, and he is determined to keep its reputation — and his — from being tarnished.

Sofia is also changing, much to Rostov's chagrin. She takes piano lessons with a young man, Victor (Marcus Hodson). But Rostov is enraged, believing, Victor to be attempting to woo Sofia. Sofia runs off embarrassed. Rostov acknowledges he might have misconstrued the situation. Sofia says Victor isn't even her type (the fact she has a type is another shock to Rostov) and she didn't tell him what she was doing because she wanted to surprise him.

Anna and Rostov then talk privately about the realities that Sofia is growing up. He puts his foot in his mouth about him doing so much alone and that it's his job to keep Sofia safe. Anna corrects him, saying she has done everything she can for Sofia, including pulling strings and making sacrifices. Ultimately, she explains, it's Sofia's responsibility to keep herself safe, but she'll never learn if Rostov is too protective.

The accident

Rostov gives an earnest apology to Sofia, but she still doesn't respond to him. Instead of retreating, he picks up a book and sits across from her. They give each other side glances, which eventually breaks down the barriers and they playfully set off on a race back up to the attic apartment, each going their own way. Rostov is surprised he is the first to arrive and Sofia is not quickly behind him. When Andrey (Lyes Salem) rushes in he finds out why. Sofia fell about two stories while running up the stairs. She is unconscious and bleeding from the head. Knowing she needs to be taken to the hospital, Rostov picks her up and rushes to leave. The staff protest, knowing he'll be in danger if he leaves, but he ignores them.

Vasily informs Anna and Olga about Sofia's accident and that Rostov left to take her to the hospital. Anna wants to join them at the hospital, but Olga insists she stays. Anna then asks how many people saw Rostov leave the hotel? Vasily says a few staff, including Leplevsky.

Helping hands

All too eager to get Rostov in trouble, Leplevsky informs the authorities about Rostov leaving the hotel, which brings a group of soldiers, led by Captain Abashev (Stephen Walters), to locate Rostov. This includes talking to witnesses.

However, Anna also has a plan. She speaks with Vasily, Andrey, Emile (Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson) and Marina (Leah Harvey) and asks they help Rostov by obstructing Captain Abashev's investigation. She acknowledges the risk this would put them all in, but they all have no reservations. They give nothing of worth to Abashev.

Anna also talks with Abashev over a drink. She tells him Rostov was with her all last night, denying Leplevsky's claim he left the hotel. Despite her charm and attempts to use her fame and connections, Abashev is not moved and thinks she is lying. If so, she'll be sent to Siberia for aiding and abetting an enemy of the state. Anna doesn't waver though. The captain alludes he may accept her version if she slept with him, but Anna refuses to stoop to that.

At the hospital, Rostov frantically looks for someone to help, but the nurse tells him no one is available. Then Glebnikov (Johnny Harris) arrives. Rostov says he doesn't care what happens to him as punishment for leaving the hotel, only pleading with Glebnikov to help Sofia. Glebnikov is way ahead of him. He has brought the best surgeon in Moscow to the hospital in secret and has him operate on Sofia to treat the brain bleed she suffered in the fall.

Glebnikov tells Rostov he has to leave, as his men are set to arrive any minute. He threatens that despite this gesture of friendship if it comes down to it, he will turn Rostov in to protect himself and his family. Rostov refuses, saying he can't leave until he knows Sofia is safe. As a father himself, Glebnikov can't really argue.

When Glebnikov's men do arrive, time is up. He stalls his men and assures Rostov he will let him know what happened with Sofia. Glebnikov instructs Rostov to go to the back of the hospital and get in a bakery truck, which will drive him back to the hotel.

In the lobby, Leplevsky eagerly awaits the chance to catch Rostov. However, with the help of the other staffers, Rostov is snuck into the back of the hotel.

Glebnikov then arrives, asking for Abashev's report: they did not find Rostov in their sweep. Anna interjects with her story, while Leplevsky reaffirms he saw Rostov leave and is certain he is not in the hotel. On cue, the elevator dings and out comes Rostov, acting as if nothing is amiss. Leplevsky and Abashev are in shock. When Glebnikov asks where he was, Rostov looks back at Anna and says, "a gentleman would never tell." It's now Leplevsky who is under scrutiny, taken to the back room by Abashev and his men.

With the coast clear, Rostov eagerly awaits a signal from Glebnikov about Sofia. Glebnikov gives a small nod, which Rostov realizes means Sofia is alright. And indeed she is. She awakes in the hospital with Olga by her side, a little worse for wear.

The Metropol family

Rostov thanks Anna for what she did to help and apologizes if he ever gave her reason to think he didn't truly appreciate her. Anna tells him since she was a child, the idea of staying in one place terrified her, but not anymore. She plans to take up a suite in the hotel permanently so she can always be with Rostov and Sofia.

That leads to Anna pushing Olga to accept Vasily's marriage proposal so she can have some happiness of her own. As the episode ends, narration from the older Sofia explains Olga and Vasily had five happy years together before Olga passed away. She adds their departure was the last time their Metropol family were all together.

But not everyone feels like family, as evidenced by Leplevsky creating a new file specifically for Sofia that he one day could use against her.

New episodes of A Gentleman in Moscow premiere on Paramount Plus on Fridays worldwide. In the US, episodes also air Sundays on Showtime.