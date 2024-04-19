A Gentleman in Moscow episode 4 recap: Rostov learns the truth about Russia

Rostov (Ewan McGregor) has been under house arrest at the Metropol for more than 10 years when A Gentleman in Moscow episode 4 begins, but the former aristocrat has found peace in his new life. He now works as a waiter at the hotel's restaurant, a symbol of a burgeoning Russia, with foreign dignitaries dining there and even wine labels back in fashion.

Things are going well for Rostov's love life as well, as he and Anna (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) continue their tryst. He even plays matchmaker for chef Emily (Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson) and Marina (Leah Harvey). But not everything is as idyllic as it appears, as Rostov learns the hard way.

Let's recap what happens in A Gentleman in Moscow episode 4, "Good Times."

Rostov the spy

In addition to being a waiter, Rostov is also the personal etiquette tutor for Glebnikov (Johnny Harris). Glebnikov notes how Rostov has made the Metropol his own kind of fiefdom, but reminds him who is in charge when he tasks him to spy on Alexei Nachevko (Jason Forbes), the minister of culture, as there are rumors he is a traitor. Rostov protests, but Glebnikov reminds him he has no other choice.

Rostov does as he is told, watching Nachevko as he sits and chats with General Belsky (Matthew Wynn). He notices an envelope discreetly passed between them. His observation is disrupted by an American reporter staying at the hotel, Freya (Camilla Beeput), who wants to tell Rostov's story. He declines and then cuts her off when he spots Nina (Leah Balmforth) in the lobby with others.

They're reunion is a bit awkward, and Nina tells him she is going to the countryside as part of a project that Stalin has developed. Rostov invites her to stay for a drink, but she has to go. They shake hands and she leaves with her friends.

Rostov's observation of Nachevko continues, as he eyes Anna having lunch with him. Mishka (Fehinti Balogun) draws his attention back to their own dealings when he brings up a new assignment: censoring the famous playwright Anton Chekov's letters that compliment Germany's bread, as saying any other food is better than Russian food is forbidden. Mishka believes the assignment is ridiculous and told his superiors as much, which has led to him having a meeting on it later that week. Rostov advises him to be wise. Mishka will do his best, but believes words matter and plans to defend his stance against unnecessary censorship.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A fond farewell

Leah Balmforth in A Gentleman in Moscow (Image credit: Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime)

Rostov is surprised when Nina returns to the hotel to see him. She explains the awkwardness as it has been so long since they've seen each other, but they quickly settle into their old ways.

They go to the roof, where Nina takes out the binoculars that Rostov gave her years ago to look at the city, saying she always has them with her. Rostov apologizes for how he acted and the loss of their friendship, but Nina corrects him; it was never lost, just misplaced. He invites her to stay for dinner, but her train to the country leaves that night, excited for the important work she is going to do. Rostov hopes she finds time for her own life.

The truth about Russia

As the kitchen preps dinner, an associate of Glebnikov enters and takes one of the chefs away for an apparent affront to the party. The kitchen is shaken as they know he is unlikely to ever return. The question of who may be next lingers over them all.

With this in mind, Rostov rushes to Anna's room to warn her about being close to Nachevko. However, she is dining with Nachevko at the very moment. Rostov is able to play it off, but Anna is upset with him once Nachevko leaves, as Nachevko is helping her get another movie role. Rostov was only looking out for her, but Anna and her assistant Olga (Anastasia Hille) have long taken care of each other without anyone else's help.

After dinner, Rostov returns to his room to find Mishka, beaten. He did not stay calm during his meeting with his superiors. Mishka reveals what is really happening in Russia — people in the country (including where Nina is going) are starving as farmers are being kicked off their land and crops are dying, with things likely to get worse. The stash of food at the Metropol, Mishka explains, is to keep up appearances to foreigners to make it seem that Russia is thriving as the US is going through the Great Depression. Mishka is now ashamed of his part in the revolution.

Mishka's actions put him in grave danger, so Rostov takes it upon himself to try and save his friend, getting a message to Glebnikov.

Nachevko or Mishka?

After an awkward birthday dinner for his daughter at the Metropol, Glebnikov talks with Rostov in his room; Mishka hides in the secret room, listening in. Rostov makes the case for Mishka's life, but Glebnikov insists there is no way back for him unless Rostov is able to give Glebnikov information on Nachevko. Rostov says he found nothing of note about Nachevko. Glebnikov believes Nachevko and Belsky are plotting to overthrow Stalin and he needs what Rostov can give him to make his case irrefutable. He wonders why Rostov refuses to do this to protect Mishka when he has done other horrible things to protect his loved ones in the past.

This refers to Rostov killing a suitor of his sister Alina (Maddie Evans) who treated her dishonorably. That relationship began after Rostov ended things between Mishka and Alina.

Mishka warns Rostov that passing along info to Glebnikov would condemn Nachevko and Belsky to death. If he does so, it will dishonor them both and be the end of their friendship.

Still, when Rostov has the chance, he goes to search Belsky's room for anything he can find to save Mishka. He finds the note he saw passed between the two men in the bar hidden in a notebook. However, it is not secret plans to overthrow Stalin, but a hand drawing of Belsky done by Nachevko, revealing to Rostov the two are in love. Knowing the pain he caused previously by ruining two people's love, he puts the drawing back.

Unfortunately, even if Rostov had found anything, Mishka ensured his own demise. Getting drunk in the hotel bar, he causes a scene, proclaiming people are dying. Glebnikov, who has been watching all of this from a balcony, signals to have Mishka taken.

Rostov meets with Glebnikov and refuses to give information on Nachevko and Belsky, pleading with him to do the honorable thing and save Mishka and build his case against Nachevko legitimately. The old world and honor are gone though, Glebnikov claims. He tells Rostov he will never see Mishka again. Meanwhile, he simply arrests Belsky and, as the narrator explains, "applied pressure" until he broke.

Rostov rushes to Freya, telling her about Mishka and the famine in the country, saying she could use that for her story. But she stops him and says "there is no famine," not willing to risk her life by telling the truth. She advises Rostov to do the same.

An unexpected guest

Ewan McGregor and Billie Gadsdon in A Gentleman in Moscow (Image credit: Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime)

Six years pass when one night Nina returns to the hotel. But she is not alone, her young daughter, Sofia (Billie Gadsdon), is with her. She is flustered as she tells Rostov that her husband has been sentenced to five years in a corrective labor camp and his train leaves that night. She intends to follow him and she needs Rostov to look over Sofia until she returns, as she has no one else who can help. He says of course. Nina hands him Sofia's things and a picture of Nina and her husband, then tells him she should have stayed at the hotel all those years ago. They hug and she departs.

New episodes of A Gentleman in Moscow premiere on Paramount Plus on Fridays, then air on Showtime for US audiences on Sundays.