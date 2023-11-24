A Nearly Normal Family cast: who's who in the Netflix drama

A Nearly Normal Family is a Nordic family drama now on Netflix based on the bestselling M. T. Edvardsson novel of the same name.

Like the novel, A Nearly Normal Family revolves around the Sandells, a seemingly perfect family whose world is turned upside down. They lead a quiet life in an affluent area... but that perfect facade is shattered when teenage daughter Stella is accused of the brutal murder of her new partner.

With their daughter in custody, Ulrika and Adam Sandell are willing to do whatever it takes to help her. But how much do they really know about one another? Here's a little bit more info about the members of the A Nearly Normal Family cast, including who they play in the drama and what else you might have seen them in.

Who's in the A Nearly Normal Family cast?

Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors as Stella Sandell

(Image credit: Nikolaj Thaning Rentzmann/Netflix)

Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors stars as Stella Sandell, Ulrika and Adam's 19-year-old daughter. Unlike her best friend, she's not a student, she's just working part-time at a bakery with the dream of going travelling.

Whilst on a night out celebrating her 19th birthday with her best friend, Amina, she crossed paths with the attractive older man whom she's subsequently accused of murdering just a few weeks later.

A Nearly Normal Family is Tyrefors' first major professional credit, per IMDB.

Lo Kauppi as Ulrika Sandell

(Image credit: Nikolaj Thaning Rentzmann/Netflix)

Lo Kauppi plays Ulrika Sandell. Ulrika, a lawyer with connections to Lund University. Her and Stella's relationship is not the strongest; in the first episode, she admits to Amina's mother that she wishes Stella would stop wasting the opportunities laid out in front of her.

Where else have you seen Lo Kauppi? Kauppi has also been featured in One More Time, Streams, Alvaret, Modus, Beck, Drifters, Wallander, Real Humans, The New Man, and 6A.

Björn Bengtsson as Adam Sandell

(Image credit: Nikolaj Thaning Rentzmann/Netflix)

Björn Bengtsson completes the Sandell family as Adam, the patriarch. Adam is a priest and a proud father who dotes on his daughter so much.

Where else have you seen Björn Bengtsson? Bengtsson is likely known to many as Sigefrid from The Last Kingdom, but he's also featured in Thicker Than Water, Lust, The Unlikely Murderer, Robin Hood [2018], Rig 45, Julie, Labyrint, The Sandhamn Murders and Eva & Adam, among others.

Håkan Bengtsson as Mikael Blomberg

(Image credit: Nikolaj Thaning Rentzmann/Netflix)

Håkan Bengtsson plays Mikael Blomberg, the lawyer chosen to argue Stella's case, though he has a secret, personal connection to the Sandell family, too.

Where else have you seen Håkan Bengtsson? Bengtsson has also been part of I An Zlatan, Alone in Space, The Bridge, Wallander, and De utvalda.

Christian Fandango Sundgren as Christoffer Olsen

(Image credit: Nikolaj Thaning Rentzmann/Netflix)

Christian Fandango Sundgren plays Christoffer Olsen. He's a successful, charming 32-year-old entrepreneur... and is the victim of a brutal murder that Stella is accused of.

Where else have you seen Christan Fandango Sundgren? Sundgren has also appeared in Blackwater, Evil, Barracuda Queens, Thunder in My Heart, Eagles and Cryptid.

Who else is in the A Nearly Normal Family cast?

Along with the above stars, the A Nearly Normal Family cast also includes:

Eva Westerling as Kerstin Boströ, Stella's boss

Melisa Ferhatovic as Amina Besic, Stella's closest friend

Sara Kennedy as Alexandra, Amina's mother

Christoffer Willén as Robin

Moa Gammel as Jenny

A Nearly Normal Family is now streaming on Netflix.