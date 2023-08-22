Ahsoka cast: Who's who in the Disney Plus Star Wars series

Ahsoka is the latest addition to the Star Wars universe. After introducing Ahsoka Tano through the other live-action Disney Plus originals, this new slice of action sees the Jedi outcast taking center stage and setting off on a quest to face a new threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The series serves as a sequel to the much-loved animated series, Star Wars: Rebels, and will see Ahsoka Tano crossing paths with several of her former allies as she hunts down one of her foes: Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Below, you can learn a little bit more about the Ahsoka cast, including who they're playing and where else you might have seen the major stars.

Meet the Ahsoka cast

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

You can't have a series about Ahsoka Tano without the titular former Jedi, and Rosario Dawson is returning to lead the Ahsoka cast in the main role after bringing the outcast into live-action in The Mandalorian. This new series sees Tano continuing her search for her lost friend and searching for information about the return of Thrawn.

Where else have you seen Rosario Dawson? Aside from playing Ahsoka Tano in many of the Disney Plus Star Wars shows, Rosario Dawson has also starred in Rent, Dopesick, DMZ, Jane the Virgin, Daredevil and the Netflix Marvel projects, the Sin City movies, Gemini Division, and she recently starred in Haunted Mansion.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Natasha Liu Bordizzo is playing Sabine Wren, the Mandalorian warrior and rebel leader who sought to free her homeworld from the Empire. In the past, she'd laid hands on the fabled Darksaber, and it's expected that she's primarily interested in tracking down her lost friend, Ezra Bridger.

Where else have you seen Natasha Liu Bordizzo? Bordizzo has also featured in Day Shift, The Voyeurs, Most Dangerous Game, Guns Akimbo, The Society, The Greatest Showman, Hotel Mumbai and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Following his role in Obi-Wan Kenobi last year, Hayden Christensen is once again reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker for Ahsoka. Anakin once served as Ahsoka's Jedi Master, though as the TV show is set after his death in Return of the Jedi, it's impossible for him to appear in the present day, but a recent teaser was focused on her relationship with the Jedi Knight and did feature his voice; perhaps this was a moment from a flashback that's due to feature in the show?

Where else have you seen Hayden Christensen? Whilst Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader is Hayden Christensen's most well-known role, he's also appeared in The Last Man, Little Italy, Outcast, Jumper and The Virgin Suicides.

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Lars Mikkelsen voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in Rebels, and now he's reprising the role in live-action! Thrawn is a member of the Chiss race and was a high-ranking male officer of the Galactic Empire known for being a ruthless strategist. He was previously thought lost in space after disappearing during a battle with Ezra Bridger in Rebels, though he's somehow established a line of contact with Morgan Elsbeth, one of his allies and clearly poses a new threat to the galaxy.

Where else have you seen Lars Mikkelsen? Mikkelsen has also appeared in Sherlock, House of Cards, Ride Upon the Storm, The Venus Effect, Borgen, Devils and he plays Stregobor in Netflix's The Witcher.

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

The late Ray Stevenson had completed filming on the first season of Ahsoka before his passing earlier in 2023. He plays Baylan Skoll, a Jedi who survived the Great Jedi Purge and began working as a mercenary. At some point, he teamed with Thrawn's allies as they searched for the lost Grand Admiral.

Where else have you seen Ray Stevenson? You may know Ray Stevenson from the Thor franchise, The Three Musketeers, Das Boot [2022], RRR, Vikings, Reel Break, Black Sails, Dexter, Rome, At Home with the Braithwaites, or the Divergent movies.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing Hera Syndulla, the Twi'lek captain of the Ghost spaceship who led the Spectres (along with Kanan Jarrus), a team of rebels who fought against the Galactic Empire in Rebels. Following the formation of the New Republic, she became a General in the Rebel's forces.

Where else have you seen Mary Elizabeth Winstead? Winstead is probably best known for playing Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and for starring in 10 Cloverfield Lane, though she's also featured in Kate, Birds of Prey, Passions, Death Proof, Gemini Man, Fargo, Mercy Street, Swiss Army Man, The Returned and the Die Hard franchise.

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Eman Esfandi is playing the live-action version of Ezra Bridger, another one of the main characters from Star War Rebels. He previously disappeared after sacrificing himself to defeat Thrawn, with the pair vanishing off into space, though the final scene saw his Jedi allies setting out to find him. So far, he's only been seen in hologram form, though if Thrawn's managed to find a way back, maybe Ezra has too...

Where else have you seen Eman Esfandi? Esfandi has previously appeared in Phaedra, Austin Weird, Red 11, King Richard, and The Inspection.

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Ivanna Sakhno plays Shin Hati, a dark force user (and apprentice to Baylan Skoll) who is dispatched to hunt down Ahsoka Tano.

Where else have you seen Ivanna Sakhno? Sahkno has also appeared in Pacific Rim Uprising, The Spy Who Dumped Me, The Reunion, High Fidelity [2020], and the Ukrainian language sitcom, Lesia + Roma.

Who else is in the Ahsoka cast?

The above stars aren't the only faces you'll see in Ahsoka, as there are plenty more people set to appear in the series, some of whom you might recognize from other Star Wars shows like Andor and The Mandalorian:

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

David Tennant as Huyang (voice performance)

Maurice Irvin as Senator Mawood

Jacqueline Antaramian as Senator Rodrigo

Nelson Lee as Senator Hamato Xiono

Erica Duke as Gran Senator

Ahsoka premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday, August 22 at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET and on at 2 am on Wednesday, August 23 in the UK.

New episodes will air in the same slot each week after the two-episode premiere.