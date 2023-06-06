America's Got Talent winners: full list of everyone who has won the show

Over 17 seasons, America's Got Talent has lived up to its name, showcasing incredible individuals and groups on the TV talent show. However, when all is said and done, only one performer each season gets the chance to become an America's Got Talent winner.

Among the AGT winners from the first 17 seasons are singers, ventriloquists, a dog trick team, magicians and more.

Get to know a little bit more about all 17 past winners of America's Got Talent below as we wait to see who joins them from America's Got Talent season 18, currently airing on NBC. We also have all the Britain's Got Talent winners list too!

America's Got Talent season 17 winners: Mayyas

Mayyas are a Lebanese dance troupe that started off their run on the show by earning a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vegara, but impressed week in and week out with incredible and inventive dances that often brought audiences to their feet. They became the first ever dance group to win.

America's Got Talent season 16 winner: Dustin Tavella

Magic has often been used to amaze audiences on America's Got Talent, but Dustin Tavella was able to help make his act unique by often infusing personal and inspiring stories to his magic acts. If you need more evidence of that, just watch his final performance above.

America's Got Talent season 15 winner: Brandon Leake

Brandon Leake broke the mold a bit as an America's Got Talent winner, as he was the show's first ever (and to date only) spoken word artist to take home the top prize. Leake was able to captivate the audience with his engaging and entertaining performances, despite being less glitzy than many of his competitors.

America's Got Talent season 14 winner: Kodi Lee

Kodi Lee won America's Got Talent as a singer and pianist, but that is not what makes his act truly special. Lee was born blind and autistic, but he did not let any of that stop him and wowed everyone with his talent and inspiring story.

America's Got Talent season 13 winner: Shin Lim

Card tricks are a classic style of magic, but in the hands of Shin Lim on AGT season 13 it became something truly incredible, as his mastery of the slight of hand was impressive enough to see him go from Simon giving him a slight eye roll at the auditions to winning the entire season.

America's Got Talent season 12 winner: Darci Lynne

Darci Lynne was a smash hit on AGT season 12 as she not only had great comedic timing as a ventriloquist, but raised the bar by performing songs as her puppet characters, often revealing their romantic inclinations for the judges.

America's Got Talent season 11 winner: Grace VanderWaal

Though she was just 12-years-old when she won America's Got Talent, Grace VanderWaal has become one of the most recognizable of the series' winners to date, as she has gone from performing her own songs (accompanied by her ukulele) on the AGT stage to releasing an album, Just the Beginning, and a pair of EPs, "Perfectly Imperfect" and "Letters Vol. 1."

America's Got Talent season 10 winner: Paul Zerdin

Though he is originally from Britain, Paul Zerdin ended up as a winner of America's Got Talent instead of the UK's version, Britain's Got Talent (though he would end up performing on that one as well). Get a look at why fans voted for Zerdin's act with the clip above.

America's Got Talent season 9 winner: Mat Franco

Mat Franco became the first ever magician to win American's Got Talent in season 9 with a series of inventive tricks that had everyone stunned. After winning AGT, Franco got a spot performing at The LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where he still performs to this day.

America's Got Talent season 8 winner: Kenichi Ebina

Japanese dancer Kenichi Ebina described his act as "dance-ish" in his audition, but whatever you want to call it he quickly became a fan favorite act on season 8 of the show.

America's Got Talent season 7 winner: Olate Dogs

Animal acts have been a long-time favorite for America's Got Talent, but the only one to go all the way and win the show was Olate Dogs, which saw father and son Richard and Nicholas Olate and their team of pups show off some fantastic tricks and teamwork.

America's Got Talent season 6 winner: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. used one of America's truly original art forms to secure a win on America's Got Talent, as he was a jazz singer. After his success on the show he has released multiple albums, including That's Life, which reached number one on the Billboard jazz album chart and a Christmas album titled Christmas Made for Two.

America's Got Talent season 5 winner: Michael Grimm

Singer/guitarist Michael Grimm continued the early trend of America's Got Talent of singers earning the top prize, but it's hard to argue when he gave performances like his rendition of "When a Loves a Woman" from the season 5 finale. A career highlight post AGT was when he opened for Stevie Nicks on tour.

America's Got Talent season 4 winner: Kevin Skinner

Kevin Skinner was a country singer/guitarist that rode his pipes all the way to the winner's circle of AGT in season 4. Skinner's post-AGT story is a bit heart-breaking, as he battled depression and was missing for a time, but was later found. Despite releasing an album in 2010, Skinner has not been active in the music scene in recent years.

America's Got Talent season 3 winner: Neal E. Boyd

Neal E. Boyd brought the opera to America's Got Talent, as the classically trained singer used his skills to impress AGT viewers and ultimately win the entire competition. He released an album, My American Dream, in 2009. Boyd unfortunately passed away in 2018.

America's Got Talent season 2 winner: Terry Fator

While singing was part of Terry Fator's winning act, he is one of the rare non (traditional) singers to win AGT in its early seasons, as he is a ventriloquist. After his winning performances on the show, he has become a mainstay in Vegas, performing at casinos and hotels for many years.

America's Got Talent season 1 winner: Bianca Ryan

America's Got Talent's first winner was also the youngest winner in the show's history, as 11-year-old Bianca Ryan sang her way to the winner's circle. She went on to release an eponymously titled studio album and had some acting roles.

