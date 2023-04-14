BGT Exclusive: Bruno Tonioli reveals David Walliams sent him a gift

There’s even more excitement in the air than usual as Britain’s Got Talent 2023 auditions kick off at the London Palladium as there’s a new judge in town: step forward Bruno Tonioli.

The Italian choreographer, and ballroom and Latin dancer was known for his wild antics when he was a judge on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing. So What To Watch is expecting big things as he enters the theatre to rapturous applause from the audience to take his seat — previously occupied by David Walliams — alongside resident panelists Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and his former Strictly judging buddy, Alesha Dixon for BGT's 16th series. And, as the auditions get underway, Bruno’s renowned enthusiasm is soon causing chaos!

In an exclusive interview, Bruno, 67, tells What To Watch all about judging the weird and wonderful and reveals his own unique hidden talent…

What appealed to you about joining Britain’s Got Talent?

"I wanted to join BGT because of the fantastic range of talents on display. Singers, dancers, comedians, magicians, acrobats; it's like being part of Ziegfeld Follies, those big variety shows that were very popular in the 1900s that you don't see any more. The talent we’ve had really has been incredible. Some acts are truly inspiring... some are absolutely bonkers!"

What’s it been like reuniting with your former Strictly Come Dancing co-judge Alesha Dixon, and working with Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden?

"I adore Alesha, Simon I’ve known forever and Amanda I met through him. I was very nervous before the auditions because I'd never been on-screen with Simon and Amanda, so didn’t know if the chemistry would be there. But as we took our seats at the London Palladium, I thought: ‘This is brilliant.’ Poor Alesha had clearly forgotten what it’s like sitting next to me!"

Bruno is part of the BGT gang, alongside Simon, Amanda, Alesha, and hosts Ant and Dec. (Image credit: ITV)

Do you leap out of your seat like on Strictly? How did it feel replacing David Walliams?

"Oh, I just do what I do! When I joined BGT, David Walliams was the first person to send me a congratulations message and a lovely bottle of wine. Am I the ‘new’ David? No, I have to be me and do things my own way. I’d never watched BGT because I don’t want to be influenced by what other people do - but it also meant I had no clue about what was going to happen."

Ah yes, we know you caused chaos on the first day of auditions…

"Alesha gave me a ‘BGT tutorial’ over the phone but, by the time I got to the auditions, I’d forgotten everything she’d told me! I kept asking: ‘What are the rules?’ And she’d say: ‘There are no rules!’ Then, on day one, I caused quite a stir with the golden buzzer. Let’s just say, my reaction is very spontaneous… and very exciting."

Bruno's new role sees him reunite with ex-Strictly judge Alesha Dixon. (Image credit: BBC)

What can you tell us about your Golden Buzzer act?

"This act was so unexpected, so fresh, so good and so real. There was an energy coming from them and a real connection. And it was something I'd never seen before so, in the moment, I had to press the buzzer. I can't give too much away - you'll just have to watch."

Did any of the acts surprise you? Make you emotional?

"There is one act that had both those things; it was incredibly moving and so powerful that Simon and I agreed afterwards they could possibly win. There are some brilliant singers and some comedians that are genuinely so funny. I told Simon: ‘You’ve got a good show!’"

Bruno told BGT boss Simon Cowell: 'You've got a good show!' (Image credit: ITV)

How does judging BGT compare to Strictly?

"Strictly is a dance competition, so there are specific dance elements you have to deliver; whether it’s the cha cha cha or tango, each dance has to be performed in a certain way. Whereas on BGT you never know what's coming next because the acts are so varied. They’re both brilliant shows but totally different — you can't compare the two."

Do you have any hidden talents?

"I'm a good cook — I love cooking proper Italian food. And I'm a good gardener. I’ll stick something in the ground and it grows — I don't know why but plants just like me!"

After 16 series, has Britain still Got Talent?

"The talent in Britain is unbelievable and this show celebrates that. Back in the day, there were clubs where people could be given a platform to showcase their act but all those have gone now. People enjoy watching BGT because, for an hour or two, you’re entertained, uplifted, inspired… and sometimes shocked. Our purpose is to give viewers the chance to appreciate all this wonderful talent and give these acts an opportunity to be seen."

Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday April 15 at 7.45pm on ITV1.