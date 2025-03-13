Bill's sneaky move just changed everything on The Bold and the Beautiful

There was no mistaking the glint of excitement in Bill Spencer’s eyes when he was able to do something to really make Ridge Forrester angry in The Bold and the Beautiful. Now Bill’s actions will change everything for the soap.

When Chief Baker (Dan Martin) got the call that Luna (Lisa Yamada) had been pardoned in the March 12 episode, everyone was stunned. Everyone, that is, except for Bill (Don Diamont). The little smirk that kept showing up in the middle of the heated confrontation taking place in his living room — again, we ask, where is the security team that’s supposed to keep people from barging in unannounced? — suggested that he knew something was about to happen, but a pardon being handed down wasn’t on our bingo card.

However, pardons don’t just appear out of nowhere. Bill’s expression suggests that he had been working on this for a while and it just so happened to arrive right on time. And this pardon is going to change everything.

When Finn (Tanner Novlan) stood up for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), he left Luna in shock but gave Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) reason to smile. Of course, Finn’s perspective could (and likely will) change now that Luna has been pardoned. Finn will likely argue that it’s in Steffy’s best interest to develop a civil relationship with Luna now that she’s free, and that’s not going to go over well.

Ridge isn’t going to take this news sitting down. His daughter’s safety is at risk — because we all know Luna has multiple personalities going on and to quote Britney, she’s “not that innocent” despite her uncanny ability to pull the wool over ol’ Bill’s eyes. Ridge is going to go to war with Bill and there won’t be any stopping him.

Liam (Scott Clifton), who has been pining after Steffy for a while now, is going to revert to protective mode upon learning that Luna is free, but since his father is the one who made her freedom possible, making the argument that Steffy is safer with him than she is with Finn won’t be as easy to make as it was when Finn was trying to navigate a relationship with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). However, we do think Steffy and Liam will make sure Kelly and Beth stay far, far away from the Spencer Estate and Bill will have to deal with that as a major consequence of his actions.

Speaking of Sheila, she’s going to earn a granddaughter while also finding herself getting a taste of what Finn went through with Steffy. Suddenly, the one person her husband despises is not only related to her, but she’s been set free. Sheila will want to get to know her granddaughter, claiming that she was a bad seed who struggled because of her childhood with Poppy (Romy Park), but this could drive a big wedge into her marriage. She might remain friends with Poppy, though, despite what Poppy and Finn did all those years ago, because Poppy is a potential ally in Sheila’s fight to see more of her family.

What’s unclear at the moment is what Bill’s endgame is. Or was. Clearly, he didn’t anticipate having everyone in his house when the call came through about the pardon. But there’s no way he wasn’t the one pulling the strings to get the pardon, which means he knew it was coming.

How could Bill even think that would go over well? It’s not like Luna was wrongfully accused of a crime; everyone knows she was guilty and she’s just as at-risk on the outside as she was in prison. She can't just return to her everyday life and expect things to be ok. Maybe he planned on sending her to another country or something, but clearly his plans were blown to smithereens and now he’s going to have to face the consequences.