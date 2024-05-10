Bodkin episode 2 recap: Smugglers and secrets

This article contains spoilers for Bodkin episode 2, "Who We Are". Bodkin is a slow-burn Netflix dark comedy that follows a team of true-crime podcasters as they investigate a number of disappearances in a small Irish town.

Bodkin episode 2 sees Dove, Gilbert and Emmy really start digging into the Bodkin disappearances. With the file they swiped from Ruari's house, they discover the identity of the third boy who disappeared all those years ago showed up just days later and was dropped in town by a local nun. Cue a visit to the monastery she still works at, and a clash between Gilbert and Dove over their distinctly different approaches to interviewing folks. And after they return to Bodkin, they make a big discovery about another of the residents... but are startled by the news that a body's been found. Here's a full recap of everything that happens in Bodkin episode 2.

A ferry trip

After her interrogation, Dove finally makes her way back to the guest house on foot, where she's surprised to see Sean having a meal, safe and sound. He dodges her questions about his whereabouts and what happened to his car, positing any number of reasons: it could've been a vengeful ex, some rival taxi drivers, or just some bored local kids. Without answers, Dove heads upstairs and explains what happened to her. They're concerned, but she's enthused: the fact that they're under threat means there really is a story to be told, one which people don't want told.

Together, the trio start planning their next steps. Gilbert's still annoyed that Emmy stole the folder forom Ruari's house, but it turns out to be very useful. Inside, they find lots of unfiled reports about the missing boy. Although his name's been tipp-exed out, Dove uses a phone torch to illuminate the text from behind the page, giving them the boy's name: Edward P. They further learn that Edward was found by Sister McDonagh just three days after he and the others disappeared. McDonagh still lives on Inish Mac Tire Island, so Emmy books them seats on a ferry tomorrow.

The group head over to the island and are greeted by the Reverend Mother Bernadette. Turns out the nuns are fans of Gilbert's early work, and since word had gotten to them about his arrival in town, she decided to offer them are tour of the facility personally. Dove is keen to speak to Sister McDonagh right away, but Bernadette tells her that she doesn't take visitors much anymore.

Gilbert and Emmy are quite impressed by the monastery's modern approach (after being desanctified, it now operates as a sort of wellness retreat, offering yoga, clean eating diets and massage therapy). Whilst they try to speak to patrons, Dove tries to question Bernadette, but she turns the tables on Dove, cryptically hinting at the journalist's past . "Dove" could be short for Dubheasa Maloney, a young girl who started a fire in an abbey. Are they the same person? Given how Dove seems a tad shaken by this reveal, it certainly seems so...

The tour continues through to the restaurant, where Dove makes a cunning move. She pretends to be Sister McDonagh's niece and asks another nun where she's staying, then sets off the fire alarm system and ushers Gilbert and Emmy upstairs, finding McDonagh in a room and hooked up to some medical equipment. Dove rouses the nun and tries to leap straight to questions about Edward and the disappearances.

Gilbert then steps in, taking a softer approach. Since she loves a true crime podcast, he successfully coaxes her into telling them the background detail of how she found Edward. The boy didn't seem to know who or where he was, mentioned rowing, and then she dropped him at the health center. When they ask if he's still around, she mentions he's regularly in Fagan's bar; "Teddy", the singing patron, is Edward!

Sister Bernadette eventually finds them with McDonagh and they're soon forced to leave the monastery. Outside, Dove and Gilbert argue about how they tackle speaking to people.

Meeting Edward

The trio leave Inish Mac Tire. Off the ferry, they ask Sean for Teddy's surname (Power, meaning he's likely related to Ruari Power!), and where they might find him. Sean takes them over to Teddy's workshop on Terrace Road. Teddy's not open to questions straightaway, but Dove manages to get his attention by purposefully cutting her hand on one of his tools.

Whilst he treats her, she starts to ask him about Fiona, the missing schoolteacher; Teddy was rather fond of her, and (after Dove offers him a story about how she was best friends with one of her own teachers, Sister Geraldine) he lets slip that Diona used to take him home after school and took care of him so he wasn't alone. Before they can learn more, Ruari Power barges in and orders them to clear off.

Outside, Gilbert challenges Dove again. After two botched interviews, he has no audio to use, meaning he can't make the podcast. Dove tells him that all the stuff that's happened and what they've learned is still the story. He counters, arguing the podcast isn't about solving the mystery. Emmy interrupts the fight, pointing out Sean's gone missing. He's left a note saying he has to attend to "some business" (which looks to be gun-running, as we see him picking up a stash from a woman elsewhere).

Damien gets in touch to tell Dove the police have subpoenaed her emails under the Official Secrets Act. He tells her to stay put and let the lawyers fight them off, lying low whilst they investigate the death of her source. Once she's back with the others, they start walking back into town. En route, they wander past Darragh in one of his fields. He tells Gilbert Frank was looking for him (whoever that is) and lets slip that Teddy really doted on Fiona. But, Darragh immediately clams up when they ask if he knew Malachy O'Connor, telling them he's been gone and it's in the past.

A terrible thing

Further down the road, the trio come across a group of road bowlers and decide to follow them as the game carries on, with Gilbert keen to try and get some audio clips from them. Emmy admits to Dove that she's a big fan of her work, and one day wants to do investigative reporting just like her. During the walk, they learn that Malachy O'Connor used to be a great bowler and had won the game at some point in the late 1990s.

When the game finally comes to an end, the pair spy the winner getting his photo taken and speak to the photographer. She has been doing this for years, and apparently, the winner's photo is always printed in the local paper. Emmy and Dove resolve to check the paper archives at the library, as there's got to be an issue with Malachy's face in there. Gilbert, meanwhile, got talking to Seamus O'Connor, who said he wasn't in town when the disappearances took place. The trio reunites; Dove wants to chase this new lead, but Gilbert's promised "the boys" he'd spoken to he'd go to the pub to celebrate. Worried about her methods, Gilbert decides to send Emmy along with her.

At the pub, Sean collars Seamus to tell him "the package" has been received. Gilbert tries (unsuccessfully) to get the bartender's attention... and then a woman swipes the cash out of his hands. She calls it a 'down payment' on what he owes to Frank, this mystery man who keeps getting mentioned. Frank's stood right by her, and it turns out Gilbert got involved in some sort of dodgy game with Frank last night... and now Gilbert owes him €8000!

The library's closed, but Dove cajoles Emmy into breaking inside. There, they find the newspaper archive, In an issue from 1999, they find the road bowling photo they're looking for. Malachy O'Connor is standing there... right next to Seamus, so he was clearly lying about not being around! They take the page and slip back out.

Back at the guest house, Gilbert checks his bank account. He's got nowhere near enough cash to pay Frank, and he ignores a call from Amber (who was also asking him for money last episode). Dove bursts in with the paper just then, to tell him that Seamus wasn't always known as Seamus.

From her early days reporting on Belfast news, Dove knows Seamus as Jack McFadden, aka "The Badger". He was a well-known smuggler before the Good Friday Agreement, and was not a man you wanted to cross. McFadden was missing and presumed dead, but Seamus has been hiding out in Bodkin. It can't just be a coincidence that he rolled into town and then multiple people disappeared around the same time, right?

Dove wants to figure out why Seamus is in Bodkin. But they don't get to dwell on their discovery for long: Mrs O'Shea walks in to pass on that 'a terrible thing has happened'. The episode ends with the trio walking over to see a crowd looking on at Darragh, lying face down dead on the ground.

