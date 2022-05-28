'Britain's Got Talent has given me the confidence I needed,' says singer Nick Edwards

It's crunch time on Britain's Got Talent 2022! After the eighth and final audition show this Saturday judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams must choose their favourite 40 acts to join the five Golden Buzzer recipients as ITV’s entertainment spectacular starts its much-anticipated week of live semi-finals on Monday, May 30.

The auditions have once again given us some truly special moments, with several acts this year given a surprise invite to perform at The London Palladium, including Doncaster dad-of-two Nick Edwards, who was asked to give a rendition of Ernie Halter’s "Daddy’s Little Girl" after his mum and his young daughters, Cali and Savannah, suddenly appeared on stage!

Here, in an exclusive interview, Nick tells us why it’d be a dream come true to take part in the semi-finals…

You were sitting in the Britain's Got Talent audience when your family walked on stage. Did you suspect anything beforehand? "It was just going to be an ordinary day spent in London with family, when my sister-in-law revealed she had tickets for Britain’s Got Talent. As we sat down in our seats, a crew-member said, ‘You’re sitting in the “Gogglebox Chairs”, where we record audience comments – would you like to be involved?’ I said yes and thought nothing of it. "The next thing I know, my mum walks onto the stage with my two daughters to surprise me! I was genuinely in shock and the idea of getting up to perform was scary. I hadn’t performed for an audience for about 15 years. Little did I know my next gig would be at The London Palladium!"

As Nick eagerly awaited the next act, he had no idea it would be him! (Image credit: ITV)

How did you feel about getting the chance to audition? "I was incredibly nervous and really worried about getting it wrong, which is why I had my lyrics with me, like a safety blanket. When everyone clapped and the judges gave me a standing ovation, I’ve never felt anything like it in my life."

There is a chance you could make it through to the semi-finals and get to perform again… "If I make it to the lives, then I’ll give 100% to the show and to my performance. Being on BGT has given me the confidence I needed to get back into music, and I’d love nothing more than to share some of my original songs. I’ve been writing lots, so I’ll definitely have something ready to go. Playing my own song would be a risk, but you’ve got to back yourself, right?"

What do Cali, who’s now five, and four-year-old Savannah, think about daddy being on BGT? "They're loving it! I still sing Daddy’s Little Girl around the house and they’ll sing along with me. They’ve been listening to my new songs and critiquing me!"

As the crowd cheered, Nick joined his mum and daughters on stage. (Image credit: ITV)

Do you think you could win the show? "I've no expectations of winning BGT, really. I just feel incredibly lucky to have had this opportunity, however far I go in the competition. I’d love nothing more than to have a career in music and make an album; that was what I set out to do as a kid. It never came to fruition but I never thought, at 36, that that door could open on BGT. I feel like now I’m an arm’s reach away from having my dreams come true."

Watch as this year's semi-finalists are revealed on Saturday, May 28 at 8 pm. The semi-finals will air nightly Monday-Friday at 8pm on ITV.