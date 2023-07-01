Champion cast: who's who in the BBC musical drama

Champion is the first TV project from Sunday Times bestselling novelist Candice Carty-Williams, author of Queenie and People Person.

The musical drama is styled as a love letter to Black British music. Set in South London in a fictionalized version of the UK's rap and R&B scene, the four-episode series zooms in on brother and sister duo, Bosco and Vita Champion.

Bosco is returning from a stint behind bars and is prepared to take the music world by storm for a second time. However, the pair are thrown into a conflict that threatens to split the family apart when one of Bosco's fiercest rivals discovers his younger sister—who also serves as his PA—and she begins to step out of his shadow.

Excitingly, the series features a range of original tracks by Ray BLK, Ghetts, Shola Ama, M1llionz, Toddla T, MNEK and more artists. Read on to learn a little bit more about the Champion cast so you're ready to watch the drama unfold.

Champion cast: Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco Champion

Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco Champion. (Image credit: BBC/New Pictures Ltd/Ben Gregory-Ring)

Malcolm Kamulete plays Bosco, a talented rapper who found himself getting in trouble with the law and spending two years in prison en route to stardom. His time inside took some of the momentum out of his journey, but he's finally ready to dominate the industry all over again. It's just a shame his own sister is about to be a new rival. Kamulete describes him as 'a roller coaster of a person' and someone who is 'trying to find himself whilst also wearing a bit of a bravado shield to the world.'

Where else have you seen Malcolm Kamulete? Kamulete played Ra'Nell in Top Boy and has appeared in The Re-Up, Ill Manors and a range of shorts.

Déja J. Bowens as Vita Champion

Déja J. Bowens as Vita Champion. (Image credit: BBC/New Pictures Ltd/Ben Gregory-Ring)

Déja J Bowens is on hand as Vita. Vita has existed in her brother's shadow. As his PA, she's used to running around and doing just about everything for him. She's been getting everything ready for his return to the world of music, and wants to take a step up as his manager, but everything changes when Bosco's rival discovers her talents. Bowens describes the series as being all about Vita 'coming into her own person, finding herself and blossoming into this new person, this new artist.'

Champion is Déja J Bowens' TV debut.

Ray Fearon as Beres Champion

Ray Fearon as Beres Champion. (Image credit: BBC/New Pictures Ltd/Ben Gregory-Ring)

Ray Fearon plays Bosco and Vita's father, Beres Champion. He came from the Caribbean in the mid-80s, and sort of serves as Bosco's manager and harbors ambitions to run his own record label with his kids' music on it. In the meantime, he owns and operates a reggae radio station.

Where else have you seen Ray Fearon? Fearon has had roles in Beauty and the Beast, Hamlet, We Hunt Together, Close to Me, The Girlfriend Experience, His Dark Materials, Red Dwarf, Fleabag, Silent Witness, Snatch, Death in Paradise, Da Vinci's Demons and Above Suspicion, in addition to his work on stage.

Nadine Marshall as Aria Champion

Nadine Marshall as Aria Champion. (Image credit: BBC/New Pictures Ltd/Ben Gregory-Ring)

Nadine Marshall plays Aria Champion, Vita and Bosco's mother. She runs a Caribbean restaurant, and Bowens explains that she never seems to be as accepting of her daughter as she is of Bosco, for some reason.

Where else have you seen Nadine Marshall? Along with Champion, Marshall has appeared in Liaison, Silent Witness, Sherwood, Trigger Point, Time, Small Axe, Save Me, The Victim, Plebs, Old Jack's Boat, Waterloo Road, The Spa, The Shadow Line and Hounded, among others.

Jo Martin as Dawn

Jo Martin as Dawn. (Image credit: BBC/New Pictures Ltd/Aimee Spinks)

Jo Martin is playing Dawn, Bosco's manager. Whilst she works for Bosco, she seems more interested in his sister's talents.

Where else have you seen Jo Martin? Martin has appeared in Black Ops, The Flatshare, Whitstable Pearl, Doctor Who, Back to Life, Casualty, Silent Witness, Doctors, Jonathan Creek, Top Boy, and Death in Paradise.

Ray BLK as Honey

Ray BLK as Honey. (Image credit: BBC/New Pictures Ltd/Dan Fearon)

Singer Ray BLK is on hand as Honey, Vita's best friend. She's got ambitions on being a big star, and has been singing with Vita ever since they were young. Talking about why you should tune in, Ray BLK said: "People should watch Champion because it’s the show I wish I had when I was growing up. I wish this show was out when I was a teenager, 13, desperate to be an artist and desperate to see people who look like me on TV.

"It’s a story of love between all the different characters like Honey and Vita, Bosco and Vita. Her character is really about her labour of love to her brother. Particularly for anyone who loves music, this is the show to watch", she added.

Champion is Ray BLK's first TV acting debut. She's also working on the series as a songwriter and music exec.

Karl Collins as Lennox

Karl Collins as Lennox. (Image credit: BBC/New Pictures LTD/Ben Gregory-Ring)

Karl Collins is playing Lennox, Aria's new partner. He's been around the kids at an influential part of their life over the six years they've been together, and has managed to develop a close relationship with Vita. Collins says that he thinks Lennox would like to have a similar connection with Bosco, but says he's not quite willing to let him in.

Where else have you seen Karl Collins? Collins played DC Danny Glaze in The Bill, and has had roles in Doctor Who, The Flash, Trying, Magpie Murders, Holby City, The Responder, Hollyoaks, Attack the Block, Casualty, and Silent Witness.

Corey Weekes as Bulla

Corey Weekes as Bulla. (Image credit: BBC/New Pictures Ltd/Ben Gregory-Ring)

Corey Weekes is playing Bulla. He's a drill rapper and Bosco's longtime rival, and just so happens to be the one who discovers Vita's talents as a performer after the pair sing together with Honey.

Where else have you seen Corey Weekes? Weekes has also appeared in Coronation Street, Doctors and a handful of shorts.

Kerim Hassan as Memet

Kerim Hassan plays Memet. (Image credit: BBC/New Pictured Ltd/Ben Gregory-Ring)

Kerim Hassan plays Memet, a Turkish DJ music producer. He's Bosco's best friend but is close to the whole Champion family.

Where else have you seen Kerim Hassan? Hassan has appeared in Obsession, Hapless, Surf Therapy, Da Vinci's Demons and Obsession.

Who else is part of the Champion cast?

In addition to those listed above, Champion also features:

Adeyinka Akinrinade

Genesis Lynea

Tom Forbes

Olivia-Rose Colliard

Rachel Adedeji

Keiren Hamilton-Amos

Francis Lovehall

Grace Farrell

Priscilla Fagbemi

Fergus Rees

Champion starts airing on BBC One on Saturday, July 1 at 9.15 pm.

All episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer as a box set. Netflix has also bought the rights to stream the series outside of the UK.