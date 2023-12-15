Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cast: who's who in stop-motion sequel

Thandiwe Newton and Bella Ramsey lead the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cast.

It’s been over two decades since a plucky group of hens broke out of their high-security coop in Chicken Run, a well-loved tale that remains the most successful stop-motion animated movie in cinema history.

The 2000 film won a raft of awards and made Bristol’s Aardman Studios famous all over the world, but now Ginger and her pals are back to the farm where they almost met a sticky end — to break back in!

Here's our guide to who plays who in stop-motion sequel out now on Netflix...

Who's who in the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cast

Thandiwe Newton voices Ginger

Thandiwe Newton (Image credit: Getty)

After leading the "Great Egg-scape" from the Tweedy farm to Chicken Island, plucky, quick-thinking flock-leader Ginger has achieved her happy ending. However, when she and Rocky’s daughter Molly exhibit her own escapist tendencies and leaves the island, Ginger fears she could lose everything she’s fought to attain and is forced back into action. Once more, she must gather and lead her flock on a mission to rescue not only young Molly, but ultimately all of chicken-kind.

What else have I see Thandiwe Newton in? Thandiwe has had leading roles in a host of Hollywood movies, including Beloved and Mission Impossible 2, in which she starred opposite Tom Cruise. Other big screen credits include Crash, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Run Fatboy Run. On the small screen she's had roles in hit shows such as ER, Westworld and Line of Duty.

Zachary Levi voices Rocky

Zachary Levi replaces Mel Gibson as Rocky (Image credit: Getty)

The American former circus rooster, who aided the chickens in their escape from Mrs Tweedy’s farm, is now happily married to Ginger and settled down on Chicken Island. But when Molly is abducted and taken to Fun-Land, Rocky’s old act-first, think-later instincts go into overdrive.

What else have I see Zachary Levi in? The American actor and singer starred as Chuck Bartowski in the NBC series Chuck, and as the title character in Shazam! and its 2023 sequel, as a part of the DC Extended Universe. He also voiced the character of Flynn Ryder in Disney movie Tangled.

Bella Ramsey voices Molly

Bella Ramsey plays Molly (Image credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The smart, stubborn and adventurous 11-year-old (in chicken years) daughter of Ginger and Rocky, whose similarity to her mum starts to reveal itself in a manner that worries the overprotective Ginger. Eventually, Molly’s curiosity and boldness leads her to venture out from under her mother’s wing and explore the human world – which takes her straight into the dark heart of Fun-Land Farms.

What else have I seen Bella Ramsey in? The British actress made her name as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones and also had a leading role in hit US drama The Last of Us. She's also appeared in British dramas His Dark Materials and Time.

Lynn Ferguson voices Mac

Lynn Ferguson returns as Mac (Image credit: Getty)

Aka “The Brains”. Ginger’s ingenious, unflappable right-hand hen returns no less ready to hatch cunning plans and solve problems using a unique and eccentric array of gadgets.

Ferguson on what she loves about Mac: “Mac is just Mac. She takes stuff as it comes. She’s all solution-based. And that solution might be mental, but it’s entirely based on: how can we make it better? I really like the philosophy of recognizing that something’s not right and then getting on with the solution. In some ways I think Aardman are like Mac, in that they just look at stuff and go: ‘Let’s make that thing!’”

What else have I see Lynn Ferguson in? She's previously appeared in British shows No Angels and The Bill.

Imelda Staunton voices Bunty

Imelda Staunton plays Bunty (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Aka “The Muscle”. Though she was once skeptical of Ginger’s plans, the gruff, pessimistic Bunty is now a committed member of her break-in team. Her strength and resilience prove invaluable to the chickens in the treacherous world of Fun-Land Farms.

Imelda Staunton on her memories of the original Chicken Run: “I remember being very excited about doing Chicken Run as it was the first time I had worked for Aardman and I was a huge fan. What was special is that we were all together in the studio for some scenes, which as you can imagine was great fun!”

What else have I see Imelda Staunton in? Imelda Staunton has played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter film franchise, while also starring as The Queen in Netflix drama The Crown. She also played Lady Maud Bagshaw in the Downton Abbey movies and had a role in Maleficent. Her small screen credits include Up The Garden Path and Cranford.

Jane Horrocks voices Babs

Jane Horrocks returns as Babs (Image credit: Getty)

Aka “The Wool Specialist.” During her new adventure, Babs remains just as blissfully unaware of the dangers that surround her — but she’s also lost none of her expert knitting skills.

Horrocks on returning as Babs: "Obviously it’s a great honor to be asked back. She’s still knitting and enjoying life, and is a much-loved presence in their idyll at the start of the film. The thing about Babs is, even when she’s in a tricky situation, she’s not quite aware that she's in a tricky situation. Her skills always come in useful, but in different ways. And I’m not sure she’s aware of what those different ways are...”

What else have I seen Jane Horrocks in? Horrocks' is most famous for her portrayal of Bubble in the British sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, but has voiced characters in movies such as Corpse Bride, Arthur Christmas and Garfield: Tale of Two Kitties.

David Bradley voices Fowler

David Bradley takes on the role of Fowler (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aka “The Getaway Guy”. The elderly eccentric rooster continues to be defined by his questionable memories of serving in the RAF, and loves nothing less than to regale anyone who’ll listen to the stories of his wartime glory days.

David Bradley on inheriting the role from Benjamin Whitrow (who passed away in 2017): “I knew Ben Whitrow. We worked together in Laurence Olivier’s National Theatre Company exactly 50 years ago, so I was channelling Ben a little bit, as I knew his way of thinking and his way of working. So it’s an honour, really.”

What else have I seen David Bradley in? David Bradley famously played Argus Filch in the Harry Potter film franchise and the villainous Walder Frey in Game of Thrones. He's also played the first Doctor in several episodes of Doctor Who.

Romesh Ranganathan voices Nick

Romesh Ranganathan replaces Timothy Spall as Nick (Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

The brainier half of the rodent double act with Fetcher, Nick continues to supply the chickens with useful items from the human world, which he and his partner regularly ferry over to the island.

Ranganathan on being asked to be part of Dawn of the Nugget: “I’ve done a few things in my work now as a comedian that make me pinch myself, and I would say that being in the Chicken Run cast is right up there. I couldn’t quite believe it was me they wanted. When my agent emailed me, I asked them to double check! It’s also so cool to do something that I know my kids are going to love as well. It’s one of my proudest moments to be involved in this project.”

What else have I seen Romesh Ranganathan in? The British-Sri Lankan stand-up comic has appeared in a host of comedy panel shows, travel show The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan and as host of BBC comedy show The Ranganation. He's also starred in sitcoms such as King Gary and Avoidance, which he wrote.

Daniel Mays voices Fetcher

Daniel Mays replaces Phil Daniels as Fetcher (Image credit: Getty)

Though not quite as quick-witted as his partner Nick (and that’s putting it mildly), Fetcher is just as sneakily resourceful, and even more besotted with his new ‘niece’ Molly.

Mays on taking the role on from Phil Daniels: “I’ve never actually met Phil Daniels, but I’m a huge admirer of his work from afar, so I was aware I was stepping into a brilliant actor’s shoes. But in a way you have to just forget about that and apply your own take on it. And our director Sam was great in encouraging us to try things out and make it as entertaining and funny as possible.”

What else have I seen Daniel Mays in? Daniel Mays has starred in a host of British shows including true crime dramas The Long Shadow and Des. He's also appeared alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Disney fantasy drama Good Omens. He also has shows such as Line of Duty and Mrs Biggs on his CV.

Nick Mohammed voices Dr Fry

Nick Mohammed voices Dr Fry (Image credit: Getty)

The unhinged scientist behind Fun-Land Farms, whose sinister bird-brainwashing collar contraption puts chickens into a state of bliss, making their unstressed flesh far tastier. He’s also the latest husband to a certain chicken-hating farmer...

Additional sequence director Suzy Fagan Parr on Dr Fry: “He’s an evil buffoon, but he’s highly intelligent as well, because he’s dreamt up this macabre method of controlling the chickens. He’s also Mrs Tweedy’s new husband, and she completely controls him. Who knows what happened to Mr Tweedy...?”

What else have I seen Nick Mohammed in? Nick Mohammed was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Nathan Shelley in hit comedy Ted Lasso and starred alongside David Schwimmer in Sky comedy Intelligence, which he also wrote.

Miranda Richardson voices Mrs Tweedy

Miranda Richardson returns as Mrs Tweedy (Image credit: Getty)

Revealed as having survived her encounter with Ginger and Rocky, the malevolent and avaricious Mrs Tweedy has refashioned herself for a new era, with a velvet Nehru jacket, Mary Quant boots and a beehive hairdo. She’s also moved on from pie-making to inventing the chicken nugget – a tasty new mass-produced fast-food snack that also represents her revenge on all of chicken-kind.

What else have I seen Miranda Richardson in? Richardson has starred in hit movies such as Sleepy Hollow, Damage, The Crying Game, Spider and The Hours. She also played Rita Skeeter in the Harry Potter film franchise. British comedy fans will remember her for playing Queen Elizabeth I in Blackadder II.

Peter Serafinowicz voices Reginald Smith

Peter Serafinowicz (Image credit: Getty)

Reginald Smith is the investor in Mrs Tweedy’s nugget-creating enterprise, this respectable gentleman isn’t actually named “Sir Eat-a-Lot” – that’s the brand character for his fast-food chain, for whom Dr Fry persistently mistakes him. (His real name, not that anyone listens, is Reginald Smith.)

What else have I seen Reginald Smith in? Peter Serafinowicz is best known for his roles in numerous British and American comedy series, and film roles such as the voice of Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Pete in Shaun of the Dead and The Sommelier in John Wick: Chapter 2. Other characters he's voiced include Big Daddy in Sing and Iofur Raknison in BBC drama His Dark Materials.

Josie Sedgwick-Davies voices Frizzle

A young and exuberant hen who befriends Molly at the start of her adventure – although Frizzle’s misguided desire to gain access to Fun-Land places the pair in huge danger.

Josie Sedgwick-Davies on the character of Frizzle: “She’s a very energetic and ambitious chicken. But I think she’s very lonely and seeking a family and community of her own. When she meets Molly, it’s like, ‘Yes, I’ve finally got someone I can bring into my life!’ so now she’s finding a way to a better self, and she genuinely cares for Molly through the whole movie.”

What else have I seen Josie Sedgwick-Davies in? This is Josie's first major role.