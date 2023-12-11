Coronation Street: EVERY SINGLE Christmas 2023 spoiler you need to know!

Coronation Street is ready for Christmas with the lights sparkling and the tinsel glittering.

But the residents of Weatherfield are going to be facing some difficult choices this festive season.

And there's some heartbreak in store too.

Not to mention a very sad goodbye.

Here's the lowdown on what to expect from Coronation Street this Christmas.

Save the Rovers!

Daisy and Jenny are women on a mission - determined to save the Rovers from being turned into luxury flats.

They want to buy the pub between them and reopen it, just as it was - but better!

Funds, though, are low. Daisy and Jenny are frantically trying to find the money they need to close the deal. And as the deadline approaches, they're forced to take even more drastic steps to find the cash they need.

But what will Jenny and Daisy do to get the money? Will they succeed? And will the Rovers be open in time for a New Year knees up?!

Jenny wants to buy the Rovers but what will she do to get the money? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Daniel and Daisy kiss and make up?

Along with trying to save the pub, Daisy's busy trying to save her relationship with Daniel.

Her affair with Ryan Connor has been revealed and devastated Daniel wants nothing to do with his former fiance.

But Daisy's not one to give up without a fight and she's determined to get Daniel to rekindle their romance.

We know Daniel loved Daisy, once. But we also know that he can be unpredictable at times - remember when he pushed Ken down the stairs? Or his vendetta against Max? Will he forgive Daisy and start afresh? Or will he do something more sinister?

Daniel knows the truth, but can he forgive his cheating fiancee? (Image credit: ITV)

Sad goodbye

We've known for a while that Peter Barlow will be saying goodbye to Weatherfield as actor Chris Gascoyne takes a break from the show.

And it's this Christmas when Peter will wave farewell to wife Carla and Coronation Street.

Poor Peter has been battling demons since he ran over serial killer Stephen Reid. He's been tempted to start drinking again, and he's been feeling neglected by Carla as she's been fighting hard to save the factory. He's even started dreaming about sailing off round the world.

So how will Peter say goodbye to the Street? Will he break Carla's heart (again!)? Or will they manage to work things out and look forward to the future?

Whatever happens, it's going to be an eventful Christmas chez Barlow!

Peter's got some difficult decisions to make this Christmas. (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma's torment

It's not looking like being a happy Christmas for the Winter-Brown family!

Gemma's sad that mum Bernie is behind bars for the festive season.

Meanwhile, everyone's horribly aware that this could well be Paul's last Christmas as his motor neurone disease becomes more advanced. So he and Billy are busy making every moment count.

Gemma is struggling too as she tries to cope with the accusations that have been made about her parenting of young Joseph.

Can she make it through the heartache of everything that's going on, and make this Christmas a happy one for the family?

It's Paul and Billy's first Christmas as a married couple, but it could also be their last. (Image credit: ITV)

Taking a gamble

Ed Bailey's struggling with his relapse into his gambling addiction and now dad Sarge has arrived and is battering poor Ed's self-esteem.

But Ed's already in too deep with his gambling causing him to go to some desperate lengths to chase his losses. He owes contractor Tony, and he's even been using a credit card in Norris Cole's name.

Though wife Aggie not coming home for Christmas, much to Ed's disappointment, the rest of the family are determined to make it a good one.

But as Ed's addiction takes hold, he sinks to yet another devastating low.

Will he ruin Christmas and tear his family apart?

Ed's been making some very bad choices! (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm, but schedules will be different over the festive period so check our TV Guide for more information.