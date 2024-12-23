Could Brie and Brady get back together? 5 burning questions we have after Virgin River season 6

Virgin River season 6 is finally here, but while it might have answered many questions we had after Virgin River season 5, we now have new questions that we need answered!

Warning - spoilers for the whole of Virgin River season 6 below!

The latest series on Netflix sees Jack and Mel's spring wedding finally arrive, but of course, there is plenty of drama before the big day arrives, including secrets from Mel's father's past, a secret that Doc has been keeping and so many love twists and turns it is hard to keep up.

But while Jack and Mel might have officially become the new Mr and Mrs Sheridan by the end of the new series, our favorite couple tying the knot isn't the only excitement we were treated to.

Virgin River is no stranger to end-of-season cliffhangers, and after 'Who is the father of Charmaine's twins?' and 'Who is Mel's father?' we knew we were in for another exciting final episode of season 6.

The series ended on yet another cliffhanger when Jack went to check on Charmaine and the twins after she was a no-show at the wedding - but that wasn't the only twist becasue we also want to know who Brie is going to pick out of Brady and Mike!

Here are the biggest questions we have after watching the new series...

Do Brie and Brady get back together?

Will Brie marry Mike? (Image credit: Netflix)

What a pickle Brie has found herself in! After breaking up with Brady for his shady ways, she found love with Mr Nice Guy Mike and seemed like she was heading for her happily ever after. However, Brie is a sucker for a bad boy, and after secretly harboring feelings for Brady, the pair spent a night of passion together on the pool table in Jack's Bar. However, after an honest chat with Brady before Jack and Mel's wedding, Brie discovered that Brady thinks she is his 'one' and finds herself torn between the two men.

So when Mike takes Brie to a quiet spot at the wedding and he tells her how much she means to him before getting down on one knee and proposing, Brie realizes that honesty is the best policy and admits that she slept with Brady. But she is the one in for a shock because Mike says he already knows.

But with Lark now out of the picture, will Brie choose Brady? There is definitely enough spark there for them to make things work. Or will Brie pick Mike, who is willing to put a ring on her finger despite her sleeping with the enemy?

What happened to Charmaine?

What happened to Charmaine? (Image credit: Netflix)

In the final episode, we saw Jack arriving at Charmaine's house after promising Mel he would check on his ex after she didn't show up for their wedding.

He was worried when he found the front door open and went inside calling for Charmaine, but there wasn't any sound from her or the babies. Jack then went into the kitchen and found the place had been smashed up - with broken lamps and things all over the floor. But then he heard a sound from the babies' room and it was a lullaby playing... but as he opened the door to the nursery, he was shocked by what he found.

That's where the episode ended - but what did he see? Are Charmain and the twins okay? Has this all got something to do with Calvin and the restraining order? We saw earlier in the series that Calvin, the father of Charmaine's twins and local dodgy dealer, has been trying to get closer to the boys despite Charmiane doing her best to keep him away from getting sole custody of the babies and taking out a restraining order. Could this be his revenge? But what does Jack find at the house? Has Calvin taken the babies and left Charmaine hurt, or worse still, dead? Or has Calvin taken them all?

Will Jack and Mel adopt Marley's baby?

Will Mel adopt Marley's baby? (Image credit: Netflix)

Throughout season 6 we have seen Mel treating mom-to-be Marley, who was planning to give up her baby for adoption to Virgin River locals Phil and Darla. Marley chose them as the parents for her baby becasue she wanted her child to be raised in Virgin River, and despite the fact they were VERY invested in the pregnancy, by the end of the series, Marley turns up at Mel's house the morning after Jack and Mel's wedding and tells her Phil and Darla are backing out of the adoption and now she doesn't know what to do.

Mel tells her they can talk it through and she will personally chat with Phil and Darla to see if she can change their mind, but Marley has a better idea... she wants Mel and Jack to adopt her baby! Now, we know Jack and Mel suffered a devastating miscarriage in season 5 and as a result, they have started the adoption process by doing the paperwork, but what will Mel make of Marley's request? And there are alarm bells ringing, becasue when Meln asked if Phil and Darla actually said they didn't want the baby, Marley replied 'Not exactly' - so could Mel and Jack be facing more heartache when they agree to adopt Marley's baby, only for Phil and Darla to change their minds?

Will Brady get his money back?

Lark has taken all of Brady's money. (Image credit: Netflix)

But while Mel and Jack get their happy ending to the day, things aren't going well for Brady by the end of the sixth season. At the wedding he couldn't find Lark and Hazel and is surprised when Jo Ellen told him that Lark had given up her room at the B&B and her housekeeping job and left town. Brady was stunned as he didn't see this coming at all - but not as stunned as when he found his phone and saw that Lark had cleaned out his online banking and left him without a penny.

We know that Lark overheard Brady's confession of love to Brie earlier at the wedding, but until this point, Brady had no idea she knew. Is this the last we have seen of Lark? Or will Brady track her down and get his money back?

Is this the end of Doc's career?

Will Doc get his career back on track? (Image credit: Netflix)

Poor Doc has had a rough season after attending plenty of dramatic medical emergencies and of course, saving many lives as well. However, not everyone has taken to his bedside manner and now his 30-year career is hanging in the balance after Dr Hayes at the local hospital opened an investigation about the way Doc saved the life of a dying patient at home.

At the end of the series, Doc gets a letter telling him his medical license has been suspended while he is under investigation, while Hope arrives and says she knows why. She has just had a call from a woman on the Grace Valley Hospital board of directors (who has no idea that Hope is married to Doc) and told her that Grace Valley is looking to expand its network and wants to take over the clinic. Doc is horrified and says he isn't going anywhere without a fight - but can one man take on an entire hospital? Could this be the end of Doc's local Virgin Rover clinic once and for all?

All episodes of Virgin River season 6 are available now on Netflix, along with all past seasons of the show.

We also have a best shows on Netflix guide if you want more series to watch.