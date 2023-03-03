Daisy Jones and The Six cast: meet the band in the Prime Video series

The Daisy Jones and The Six cast bring the much-loved Taylor Jenkins Reid novel (opens in new tab) to life in the latest Prime Video original.

Daisy Jones and The Six is a tell-all documentary-style series that spills the beans about the titular (fictional) band's mysterious break-up. It all started when music producer Teddy Price pitched singer-songwriter Daisy Jones in with an up-and-coming rock n' roll group, The Six.

Daisy and The Six's charismatic lead, Billy Dunne, frequently butt heads, but together, the band starts getting noticed and their fanbase expands dramatically.

At the height of their success, they performed a sold-out concert in Chicago in 1977... and then never shared the stage together again, and the members never revealed what had happened, until now.

Here are which stars you can expect to see in the Daisy Jones and The Six cast.

Daisy Jones and The Six cast: Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Lead singer Daisy Jones is the free spirit and one of the band’s singers. A gifted singer-songwriter, she’s not willing to bend to the industry’s expectations of who she should be in order to make it as an artist. She's pitched in with Billy Dunne's band, The Six to form the titular group, though their partnership doesn't exactly run smoothly.

Where else have you seen Riley Keough? Riley has appeared in a variety of shows and movies including Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, Logan Lucky, It Comes At Night, The Terminal List, The Devil All The Time and Under the Silver Lake.

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Lead singer and guitarist Billy Dunne is the lone frontman of The Six... until Daisy Jones arrives on the scene. He clashes with her all the time over the band's music and lyrics, but he still feels drawn to her all the same... despite being married to Camila.

Where else have you seen Sam Claflin? Claflin recently starred as Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders, though he's also had roles in Book of Love, Enola Holmes, Me Before You, Charlie's Angels, and he portrayed Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games franchise.

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Camila Morrone plays photographer and Billy’s wife, Camila Dunne. She makes the move with Billy's band from Pittsburgh to LA and is a big presence in their life from the get-go and helps promote their work.

Where else have you seen Camila Morrone? Morrone has been featured in Valley Girl, Death Wish (2018), Never Goin’ Back, and Mickey and the Bear and is due to appear in Marmalade.

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Model and actress Suki Waterhouse plays Karen Sirko, the straight-talking keyboardist whom the Dunne brothers recruit to form The Six.

Where else have you seen Suki Waterhouse? Waterhouse has appeared in Seance, Assassination Nation, A Rainy Day in New York, Detective Pikachu, The White Princess and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Will Harrison plays Billy's younger brother and The Six's lead guitarist, Graham Dunne. He's the reason the band exists in the first place, as he forms a band in his youth and gets Billy involved.

Where else have you seen Will Harrison? Harrison is a newer face compared to some of his castmates, though he has appeared in a few shorts including This Is a Film About My Mother and an episode of Madam Secretary. He is also due to appear in Manhunt this year.

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Eddie Roundtree is The Six's reluctant bass player, though he feels a little bit of an outcast and often disagrees with their frontman, Billy.

Where else have you seen Josh Whitehouse? Whitehouse has appeared in Poldark, Modern Life is Rubbish, Alleycats, The Knight Before Christmas, Northern Soul and Valley Girl.

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Sebastian Chacon stars as The Six's fun-loving drummer, Warren Rojas. He's the life of the party and enjoys his time in the spotlight along with his bandmates, though this does mean he's the last person to figure out what's going wrong among The Six.

Where else have you seen Sebastian Chacon? Chacon has had roles in Emergency, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, The Code, Tales of the City, Pose and Chicago Fire.

Tom Wright as Teddy Price

Tom Wright as Teddy Price. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Teddy Price is the band's problem-solving record producer. He discovers The Six and Daisy Jones, and ends up shepherding them through the early stages of forming the band, though he ends up playing a much bigger role in their lives than he expected.

Where else have you seen Tom Wright? Wright's perhaps best known for playing Punch Hoffman in Ray Donovan though he's also appeared in Doubt, Station 19, The Magicians and The Rookie, Granite Flats, Crash, Martial Law, among many others.

Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes

Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Timothy Olyphant features as Daisy Jones & The Six's manager, Rod Reyes who does his best to keep everything on track during their big tour.

Where else have you seen Timothy Olyphant? He's appeared in Justified, Amsterdam, The Book of Boba Fett, Fargo, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Santa Clarita Diet, and Deadwood, among others.

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson. (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Nabiyah Be plays Simone Jackson, a singer who becomes Daisy's closest friend whilst also trying to make it big herself.

Where else have you seen Nabiyah Be? Previously, Be played Linda in Black Panther.

Daisy Jones and The Six is now available on Prime Video.