Deep Fake Love cast: Meet the contestants of the Netflix reality series

Deep Fake Love is a Spanish reality series that will see how much five couples can truly trust each other.

In this innovative Netflix reality show, the couples will be split up into Venus and Mars, two separate villas, and they'll be staying with a group of singletons. The series will then make use of deepfake technology to modify footage and images of their partners interacting with the single people they're sharing their new homes with.

Their other halves will be watching on from the White Room, where host Raquel Sanchez Silva will show them clips of their partners, and the contestants are tasked with trying to work out whether they're being shown real or faked footage whilst sitting in the Chair of Truth. They'll have to trust both their partners and their own eyes, as they're all in with a chance of walking away with a huge cash prize worth €100,000.

Below, you can find out a little bit more info about the five couples who are taking part in Deep Fake Love.

Meet the Deep Fake Love cast

Manuel and Aida

Manuel and Aida live in Granada and had been together for a year and a half before taking part in the show.

When we meet Manuel and Aida, Manuel tells Raquel he felt Aida was the love of his life right from the off. Aida clearly feels just as strongly about Manuel, too, as she starts to cry, says she doesn't want to lose him and reveals the pair are even planning their wedding!

Javi and Paula

Javi and Paula have been together for nine years, and their ultimate dream is to move to Australia together!

When we are introduced to them in the show, we learn that the couple did break up at one point. Paula lets slip that Javi had told a couple of lies when they first got back together, Javi says these are 'lies which she's forgiven, but not forgotten.' She's hoping that taking part in Deep Fake Love will show that Javi has changed his ways.

Gabriela and Ángel

Gabriela and Ángel have been together for five years and call themselves the perfect couple.

Right at the start of episode one, Gabriela told us that she knew she was in love with Ángel 'from the very moment I saw him', and describes their relationship as 'real and pure'. Ángel, meanwhile, said he felt the same way, calling Gabriela 'the most important thing' in his life. Will that 'real and pure' relationship survive the show?

Isa and Rubén

Isa and Rubén had been together for eight months at the start of Deep Fake Love. Rubén describes their connection as 'truly magical', which is why he's proposed.

Both partners clearly share a strong bond. Asked how she felt about him before the show got underway, Isa revealed that meeting Rubén had made her realize her past relationships weren't good for her. Rubén added that he'd struggled to find someone who he could be completely genuine with and for someone to love him for who he is.

Alejandro and Ramón

Ramón and Alejandro had been in their 'dreamy' relationship for nearly five years when they took part in Deep Fake Love. The pair spend all the time they have together, and say 'we can't get enough of each other'. Ironically, they're hoping having some time apart will liven up their relationship.

Before the challenge got underway, Ramón described his partner as being 'like a part of me that was missing'. Ramón was clearly touched, but he did reveal a worry that he would discover something about his partner that he didn't already see.

Deep Fake Love is now available on Netflix, with the final episode arriving on July 13.