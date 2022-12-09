Wednesday continues to be a huge hit for Netflix, but some fans are confused about Tyler's true feelings for the titular character, following the bombshell revelation at the end of the season.

Following a series of gruesome murders near Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, newcomer Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) was sucked into an investigation to find out who was committing these murders and why.

It was revealed that Tyler (Hunter Doohan), the sheriff's son, and local coffee shop employee, was the one responsible as he was secretly a Hyde, and capable of transforming into a monstrous creature that kills anything that gets in its way.

Tyler's true identity as the Hyde was a mystery until the Wednesday ending, where we learned he was being controlled by Miss Thornhill (Christina Ricci), who was actually Laurel Gates, the sister of Garrett who had been murdered at Nevermore. She was using Tyler’s Hyde abilities as a way of getting her revenge, hiding in plain sight within the walls of the boarding school.

But did Tyler genuinely care for Wednesday up until his Hyde identity was unleashed, or was it a game this whole time? Here’s what we know about the complicated situation.

Did Tyler actually like Wednesday?

This is a complicated question and one that doesn't have a clear answer because many people have their own perspectives on how Tyler truly felt up until his Hyde was activated by Laurel.

However, the actor who plays him has revealed he thinks Tyler was always tricking Wednesday, trying to get close to her in order to learn more about Nevermore and also get his own revenge for his mother, who was rejected due to being a Hyde herself.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Hunter Doohan gave his perspective on the dynamic between him and Wednesday, telling the site: "I think always playing her. Maybe there's an attraction there and, he probably wouldn't admit it, but a respect for her, but he's filled with so much anger and hatred toward her and her family and all of Nevermore because of what happened to his mom.

"She was a Hyde and she died because Nevermore doesn't accept them and won't teach them how to control their powers, so I think Tyler's filled with a lot of rage and that's how he justifies his murdering spree."

Tyler was just an ordinary coffee shop worker... or so we thought! (Image credit: Netflix)

Hunter added that Tyler will have changed more over time, due to his Hyde identity. He explained: "But also, we played around with, like, the first time there's a flashback to the transformation, I think Tyler's terrified.

"But I read The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde preparing for this and it talks about how every time he transitions, it takes over a little bit more and it happens more often and the lines between the two get blurred, so I think that's also happening. We've also never seen Tyler, now that Thornhill is dead, he doesn't have a master anymore."

By the end of the series, it's pretty clear that Tyler has now turned on Wednesday, especially after he details that he enjoyed killing people, and we see him transforming again on his own now that Laurel is gone implying he's ready to strike again. But did part of him actually truly like her?

We don't have a definitive answer, and it seems to be down to audience interpretation, but Hunter Doohan certainly thinks his character was always playing her. But with no official word from creator Tim Burton (yet!), you can make up your own mind.