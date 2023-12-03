EXCLUSIVE: Dodger star Billy Jenkins: ‘The festive special is life and death stuff!’

Dodger is back with an action-packed festive special as the gang of thieves undertakes a truly audacious heist.

The fun-filled prequel to Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, airing on CBBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK, sees shrewd pickpocket Dodger (Peaky Blinders' Billy Jenkins) join conniving Fagin (The A Word’s Christopher Eccleston) to steal the crown of Queen Victoria (Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan) in the lead-up to her Coronation.

But the police and gung-ho US President Van Buren (Six Four’s Toby Stephens) are determined to stop them…

In an exclusive chat, What To Watch spoke to Billy Jenkins to find out more…

Dodger is organising a huge robbery. What can you tell us about it?

“Dodger and Fagin are hiding out in the forest. They try to hold up a carriage that belongs to the President of America and get themselves in a pickle. It’s an exciting scene, and one of my favourites, because there’s a Western-style shootout and the President gets the hump with them! Toby Stephens is so good.

"But it’s from the President that they learn about the Coronation and Dodger comes up with this idea to go back to London and steal the crown.”

Does everything go to plan?

“It is a huge job so there are always going to be mistakes! It's their biggest heist yet and it’s intense because the crown is very valuable and the gang are living dangerously, this is life and death stuff…”

Was it fun to film the robbery?

“Yes, it’s funny because the first ever role I had was playing Prince Charles in series one of The Crown, so now I'm trying to steal my own crown! They all have different jobs as part of the heist and at one point, Dodger and Polly [the spirited gang member played by Ellie-May Sheridan] dress up as choirboys and sneak into Westminster Abbey [filmed at St Albans Cathedral], which was really fun. There was lots of running around with us trying not to slip!”

Will Dodger (Billy Jenkins) be able to steal the crown of Queen Victoria (Nicola Coughlan) in Dodger? (Image credit: BBC)

What was Nicola Coughlan like as Queen Victoria?

“Victoria is a funny character who is sassy, strong and bold and she always gets her way because she knows what she wants. She’s bored of the Coronation because it’s a long ceremony, she just wants to put her crown on! Nicola is amazing and so lovely to work with.”

Can Beefeater Royston (Paul Whitehouse), the Archbishop of Canterbury (Simon Callow), the Crown Jeweller (Alex Macqueen), Queen Victoria (Nicola Coughlan) or the US President Van Buren (Toby Stephens) stop the heist in Dodger? (Image credit: BBC)

And how did you find sharing scenes with Simon Callow, who plays the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Paul Whitehouse, who plays Royston, Chief of the Yeoman Guard at the Tower of London?

“It was cool meeting and learning from someone like Simon, who has been in the business for so long, and Paul Whitehouse is a comedy legend, his timing is so good! He’s really funny in scenes with Fagin, who is pretending to be an old soldier. It’s great working with all these different actors who keep you on your toes!”

Dodger (Billy Jenkins) and Fagin (Christopher Eccleston) work together to carry out the daring escapade in Dodger. (Image credit: BBC)

Does Christopher Eccleston teach you a lot too?

“Yes, Dodger has a strong bond now with Fagin, there’s almost a father and son connection, and Christopher and I have grown closer too. He’s such a top actor. I’ve learnt the rules of being on set from him and he’s a joker, so we have a real laugh.”

What do you still love about playing Dodger?

“Everyone knows him as this cheeky chappie, and I love playing that comedy side, but I also like the emotional, darker side of him. And what’s special about the show is that everyone can sit together and watch as a family and laugh and maybe learn something.”

Dodger is available on BBC iPlayer now and will also air on Sunday 4 December at 4.50pm on CBBC and it will be on BBC1 over the festive season.