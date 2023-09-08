In Virgin River season 5, nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) are engaged and expecting a baby girl (spoilers ahead!).

Initially, Mel wasn't sure if the father of her unborn baby was Jack or her late husband Mark (Daniel Gillies). However, in Virgin River season 4 it was revealed that Jack was the father.

Mel's pregnancy this time around is considered high-risk due to her history of miscarriages and stillbirth. Even though she's still overjoyed at becoming a mother, she's fully aware of the dangers surrounding her pregnancy and decides to leave her job at the clinic to prioritize her baby's needs.

Does Mel have her baby in Virgin River season 5?

Unfortunately, Mel does not have her baby in Virgin River season 5 as she suffers a devastating miscarriage while helping to save the residents from a huge wildfire.

As a catastrophic fire burns through town, Mel realizes that she is bleeding. At the busy clinic, she rushes to an exam room to give herself an ultrasound and makes the heartbreaking discovery that she lost the baby.

After breaking the traumatic news to Jack, Mel has a D&C procedure and the pair grieve the harrowing loss. Mel is at her lowest point after the tragedy, but Jack is there to support her as he also hints that he would like to try for a baby again.

Mel reveals that she doesn't want to get pregnant, explaining that she cannot go through the pain again.

Thanks to Jack's encouraging words, the couple eventually decide to have the family they've always dreamed of through alternative ways and seem to be happy about the idea of becoming parents in the future.

Virgin River season 5 is available to watch on Netflix now.