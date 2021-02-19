Exclusive first look at Joe Sugg making his acting debut in 'The Syndicate' Season 4

Joe Sugg will make his TV acting debut in The Syndicate Season 4, which arrives soon on BBC1, and we have (below) an exclusive first look picture.

The former Strictly favourite joins a long list of guest stars popping up in the hit drama, which this time follows a lucky lottery winning syndicate at a dog kennels in Yorkshire.

Joe plays Sam, the boyfriend of lottery winner Roxy (played by Taj Atwal), and they have been together for over a year and a half. A keen guitarist, he has big dreams of becoming a world-famous musician, but for now he’s happy to live with his parents and avoid getting a regular job.

Roxy wants them to move in together and start a family, but Sam isn’t keen on the idea. He's happy to coast along, playing in his band and coming up with unorthodox schemes to make himself a bit of extra cash on the side.

Joe Sugg makes his TV acting debut in The Syndicate. (Image credit: BBC/Rollem Productions/Ben Blackall)

Who is Joe Sugg?

While The Syndicate is Joe's first acting role, the 29-year-old first found fame as a YouTuber with his Thatcher Joe channel on which he posted videos of himself performing pranks, doing impressions and completing daft challenges. His online name comes from the fact he was working as a thatcher with his uncle when he set up the channel in 2011 and continued to do so until he got one million subscribers two years later.

In 2018, Joe became the first "social media star" to take part in Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell. The pair made it to the final and finished as runners up, losing out to Stacey Dooley and her pro partner Kevin Clifton.

It was on Strictly when Joe and Dianne were hit by Cupid’s arrow and they have been together ever since.

As well as hosting TV shows such as The One Show and Comic Relief, Joe has also provided voiceovers for animations including The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Armageddon. He’s also appeared on the West End stage in the musical Waitress and has dabbled in music too, having sung on the 2014 version of Do They Know it’s Christmas and releasing his debut single Say it Now in 2020.

He’s also proved himself to be good at baking too after being named Star Baker in The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off in 2020, even though he fainted halfway through when he cut his finger and drew blood!

Who else is starring in The Syndicate Season 4?

Alongside Joe and Taj Atwal in The Syndicate are Neil Morrissey and Gaynor Faye as Frank and his partner Cheryl living it up in the sunshine and luxury of Monaco (see picture below). Other stars include former Corrie actors Kym Marsh and Katie McGlynn plus Mark Benton, Lorraine Bruce, Andrew Dunn, The Inbetweeners star Emily Head and Katherine Rose Morley who's best known for BBC1 series Last Tango In Halifax.

The Syndicate franchise was created and written for BBC1 by Kay Mellor, the BAFTA-Award winning writer of Fat Friends, Band of Gold and In The Club. Kay is also the mum of The Syndicate star Gaynor Faye.

Neil Morrissey and Gaynor Faye as Frank and Cheryl living the life of luxury in Monaco in The Syndicate Season 4. (Image credit: BBC)

When can you watch The Syndicate Season 4?

We believe BBC1 will be showing this series of The Syndicate within the next month or so. No release date has been confirmed. It will of course be shown on BBCiPlayer and on streaming service Britbox at a later date.