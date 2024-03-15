Exclusive: The World Cook's Emma Willis and Fred Sirieix promise 'Olympics of cooking!'

FRED: "For the prelims, instead of having all 16 chefs on one day, we have them over two days — and the two sides don't meet each other. We are elevating and making the competition more difficult, in terms of the search for ingredients, the techniques, the things we're going to ask of them and the breadth of styles of cooking that they are going to have to do."

EMMA: "They all cooked against each other last time, but like Fred said, because they're over two days — this probably won't make much sense on paper, but think of it like everyone on the right sticks together, and everybody on the left sticks together, and they only meet towards the end of the competition. So that's quite interesting, because some haven't seen what other people are capable of — whereas last time everybody was watching everybody else and knew what was going on. This time they don't know what they're going to be facing."

FRED: "The other thing is that our judges are each going to mentor half of the contestants throughout, and help them develop. They are still going to meet chefs in each country where we are going to go, and learn the techniques, ingredients and the cuisine of that country, but they are going to be mentored."

EMMA: "It feels a bit fairer this year, because the judges will be with them throughout the whole competition. In the first episode last time we had one set of judges, then we had different judges on every week, and in the final those judges hadn't seen or tasted anything they'd done before. These ones stay for the whole competition."