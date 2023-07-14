Extraordinary Portraits season 3: release date, interview and everything we know

Bill Bailey is your new host as Extraordinary Portraits celebrates 75 years of the NHS.

Comedian and Strictly winner Bill Bailey takes over presenting duties as Extraordinary Portraits, a show in which people with remarkable stories to tell sit for talented artists, returns.

This time, to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS, the extraordinary subjects of the portraits all work for the health service, from a nurse and a paramedic to a porter and a cleaner.

First up is inspirational trauma surgeon Martin, who is to be rendered in clay by sculptor Nick Elphick.

Here is everything we know about Extraordinary Portraits season 3.

The new series of Extraordinary Portraits will be made up of 6 episodes and the first will air on BBC One on Monday, July 17 at 8.30 pm.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Extraordinary Portraits interview

We caught up with Bill for a thumbnail sketch of what’s in store…

How do the artists set about doing their portraits in the series?

"Each one has their own process, but the common thread is that they like to get to know the sitter, so they can use elements of their life, personality and experience in the portrait. My role is to introduce them and let them meet the sitters with their families and in their workplaces."

(from left) Sculptor Nick Elphick, trauma surgeon Martin and Bill Bailey. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s photography, sculpture and painting in the series. What medium would you choose to have your portrait done in?

"Obviously, it would have to be a gigantic statue. A massive sculpture of me outside my house that resembles a Greek god!"

You have a family connection to the NHS, don’t you?

"Yes, my dad was a GP, my mum was a nurse, and my two nieces work in the NHS as a nurse and a midwife."

What’s your experience of using the NHS been like?

"I'm just struck by the kindness and professionalism of the staff, and the level of care that we have access to. It’s absolutely extraordinary, and we are so fortunate to have it in this country."

Do you have any talent for painting and drawing?

"I’ve always been involved in the design element of my stand-up work. I love to sketch, and recently the subject has been wildlife. I did an ornithology book a few years ago in which I sketched a lot of birds. It’s a very relaxing hobby!"

There are quite a few comics who are also gifted artists, aren't there?

"Yes Jim Moir [aka Vic Reeves] is a very established artist, and there’s Joe Lycett and Harry Hill. There’s this desire to create, and I suppose creative people tend to be creative in lots of different disciplines."

Have you had your portrait done?

"I’m a fan of an American metal band called Mastodon. I met the guy who does their album cover artwork, and he presented me with this representation of myself in the style of a Mastodon album cover! It’s extraordinary, a bit like a sign of the Zodiac, and I have a third eye in it!"

Do your fans ever send you pictures they have done of you?

"People give me all sorts of things – paintings, drawings, cartoons, musical instruments. One of them even made a wind-up Bill Bailey toy! It had a proper key on the side, and the toy Bill has bad hair, grey eyes and a beard, and is dressed in a silver suit, beating a little drum!"

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse en route to winning the Strictly glitter ball (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Have you kept up with the dancing since winning Strictly?

"It seems a shame not to, so in my stand-up shows I often work in a bit of choreography, and people seem to like the incongruity of me going out on stage and doing a bit of charleston!"

Is there a trailer for Extraordinary Portraits?

No, sadly not. But as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.