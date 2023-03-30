From Me to You cast — who's who in the Japanese romantic drama

Who's in the cast of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke?

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is a Japanese Netflix romantic drama adapted from the popular manga Kimi ni Todoke by Karuho Shiina.

There has been two anime adaptations of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, as well as a live-action film adaptation.

The Netflix adaptation follows closely to its manga and anime counterparts, which tells the story of first year high school student Sawako Kuronuma (Sara Minami) who finds it hard to fit in with her classmates and is dubbed 'Sadako' because of her long black hair and pale skin.

However, when she meets popular boy Shota Kazehaya (Oji Suzuka), her world completely changes and she finds herself making new friends and seizing new opportunities. But soon, their budding friendship blossoms into a romance.

Here is the From Me to You cast...

Sara Minami as Sawako Kuronuma

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sara Minami plays the titular role of Sawako Kuronuma, a high school student who is given the cruel nickname 'Sadako' by her classmates because of her resemblance to the character from the horror movie The Ring.

As sweet Sawako struggles to fit in at school and continues to be misunderstood due to her appearance, everything changes when popular boy Kazehaya starts talking to her and ignores the false rumors about her.

Sawako finds herself in a new world as she begins to make friends and open up to her other classmates. But as she lives the high school life she's always dreamed of, her feelings deepen for Kazehaya.

Sara has previously starred in Shino Cannot Say Her Own Name, Ride or Die and The Sun Does Not Move.

Oji Suzuka as Shota Kazehaya

(Image credit: Netflix)

Oji Suzuka stars as Shota Kazehaya, Sawako's popular classmate who is loved by everyone for his outgoing and refreshing personality. When he first encounters Sawako, he instantly feels the need to get to know her better and looks past the cruel rumors spread about her.

He's able to see Sawako for who she truly is and deeply admires her personality, before realizing that he is in love with her. However, he's unaware of the sheer impact he's had on Sawako, who idolizes him for giving her the opportunities to make friends.

Oji has had roles in Listen to the Universe, Silent, The Violence Action and Dragon Zakura.

Rinka Kumada as Ayane Yano

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rinka Kumada portrays Ayane Yano, one of Sawako's close friends. She's secretly shy and lacks self-esteem, but is fiercely loyal and supports her first true friends Sawako and Chizuru Yoshida.

Rinka's filmography includes Blue Summer, Mixed Doubles, Seishun Cinderella and Girls Don't Cry.

Riho Nakamura as Chizuru Yoshida

(L-R) Ayane Yano, Sawako Kuronuma and Chizuru Yoshida. (Image credit: Netflix)

Riho Nakamura plays Chizuru Yoshia, whose nickname is 'Chizu' and is another close friend of Sawako and Ayane.

Her relationship with the two initially starts off rocky, but they eventually forge a strong bond as she gets to know them.

Riho has acted in Cinderella Is Online, Takane no Hana-san, Inakunare Gunjo and Shoutai.

Kaito Sakurai as Ryu Sanada

Kaito Sakurai is Ryu Sanada, another member of Sawako's friend group. He is the son of the owner of Chizuru's favorite ramen shop. Similarly to Sawako, he is quiet and doesn't speak much so communicates well with her. He eventually makes a shock confession to Sawako about Chizuru.

You may recognize the actor from Night Doctor, Usogui, Kao dake sensei and Tsumari suki tte iitainda kedo.

Kanon as Ume 'Kurumi' Kurumizawa

Kanon plays the role of Ume 'Kurumi' Kurumizawa, a girl who has had a long term crush on Kazehaya. Kurumi is jealous of Sawako and sees her as a love rival, which results in her spreading fake rumors about Sawako's only friends. Kurumi's rivalry makes Sawako realize that she is actually in love with Kazehaya.

Kanon has starred in the TV series Mother Games and Ardent Flower.

Jin Suzuki as Kento Miura

Jin Suzuki portrays Kento Miura, a fellow student who is romantically interested in Sawako which makes Kazehaya jealous. Kento tries to persuade Kazehaya to stay away from Sawako and continues to interfere with Sawako and Kazehaya's blossoming relationship.

Jin already has a hefty acting resume, starring in Georama Boy and Panorama Girl, Two Weeks, Konya sukiyaki dayo, Motokare retry and Omimi ni aimashitara.

Who else stars in From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke?

Also starring in From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke are...

Atsuhiro Inukai as Toru Sanada

Naho Toda as Yoko Kuronama

Shôhei Miura as Kazuichi Arai

Tetta Sugimoto as Shôichirô Kazehaya

Erika Mabuchi as Tokieda Kazehaya

Kôsuke Suzuki as Soichi Jonouchi

Hiroyuki Hirayama as Kitao Kuronuma

Junpei Yasui as Genji Sanada

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is available to watch on Netflix now.