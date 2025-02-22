General Hospital: Drew just gave Sonny the perfect out

General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) continues his campaign to be the worst person ever, but it could backfire on him in a major way. Now he’s trying to ruin the esplanade deal that was in place just so that he can hit back at Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Michael (Chad Duell) for taking over Aurora and kicking him out. Additionally, he wants to take a shot at Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) by backing Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) proposal to Laura (Genie Francis) that the esplanade be relocated by taking over the pier where Corinthos Coffee operates. Drew even told Laura that if she doesn’t move forward with the relocation, he will tie up the original plan in committee so that it can’t happen.

Right now, Drew thinks he’s holding all the cards. He’s even more smarmy than usual thinking he’s got Sonny, Jason, Curtis and Michael backed into a corner. But as usual, he hasn’t thought this plan through.

What are Sidwell’s true motives?

No one knows what Sidwell is up to, or why he really wants the esplanade moved. Maybe he wants to make it easier to ship goods out to Wyndemere, or maybe he wants to be able to use a storefront on the esplanade as a way to launder money or hide illegal goods.

Whatever the reason is, Sidwell is always going to be three steps ahead of Drew. Sidwell’s playing chess and Drew is playing checkers. If Drew were smart, he’d be very careful about supporting Sidwell publicly. He’s already hated in Port Charles. If Drew backs Sidwell and Sidwell engages in the kind of shady conduct he’s known for, then Drew is putting what’s left of his reputation at risk.

Aurora

Donnell Turner, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Drew using the esplanade deal to hurt Curtis and Michael is just ridiculous. If he ever wants to get control of the company back, tanking it isn’t the smartest thing to do. It could cost him the opportunity to turn the tables and kick Michael and Curtis out. And if he’s just trying to ruin the company there are less obvious ways to do it.

If Drew moves ahead with trying to damage Aurora by sabotaging the esplanade deal, it’s just going show off what a petty and vindicative person he is. Trying to hit back at Curtis and Michael using his political power makes him look like a shady politician who is using his office for his own gain.

It gives Sonny the perfect out

But the biggest way that this plan could backfire on Drew is that it actually gives Sonny the perfect out. Drew doesn’t know it, but Sonny needs to wrap up his business in Port Charles and make sure that Corinthos Coffee is running smoothly so that Sonny can go the California and have heart surgery. And it could take several months for him to recover. During that time, he needs to know that his one legitimate business, Corinthos Coffee, is running problem-free.

If Laura decides that the esplanade plan should be moved to the pier where Corinthos Coffee operates it would actually work in Sonny’s favor. Drew is counting on the fact that Sonny is going to fight relocation so that he won’t ever have to actually get any funding or do anything to help the esplanade plan move forward.

But if Sonny agrees to take a buyout and relocate his coffee business then the esplanade project is back to full steam ahead. It would throw a huge wrench in Drew’s revenge plan, and give Sonny the chance to disappear to California for a few months without drawing too much attention to himself.

The best thing for Sonny right now is for the esplanade deal to move forward. Drew thinks he’s landing a hit on Sonny, but really Drew is helping Sonny. It’s just a bonus for Sonny that it will make Drew really mad.

Will Sonny take the deal?

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

I think that if Laura goes to Sonny and explains the situation and proposal that Sidwell presented, Sonny will take Laura up on the city’s offer for a buyout of the pier. Sonny knows that he has to be able to go to California within three months for the surgery, so he knows the clock is ticking to get Corinthos Coffee squared away so that it can operate without him and not raise any suspicion while he’s gone.

He also has shown that he’s willing to act out of character right now in order to prioritize his health. Ava (Maura West) was shocked that Sonny was willing to agree to evenly split custody of Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola) to stop the court battle. Sonny said that it was for Avery’s sake, which may be partly true. But mostly he offered the custody split so that he could go away without court appearances and a bitter battle for custody causing more stress and problems for him.

If he was willing to put aside his hatred of Ava to do that, I think he absolutely would see the value of taking a deal to relocate the coffee business. He may even shut down the coffee business for six months to relocate it or shut it down until after the esplanade is completed.

Unlike Drew, Sonny has some self-control these days and he knows how to think about a situation from every angle. He won’t make a stupid mistake out of spite the way that Drew repeatedly does. So I think Drew is going to find his planned revenge doesn’t work out the way he thinks it will.