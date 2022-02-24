'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Season 19' crossover: 5 questions after that teaser trailer

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 fans have a lot to look forward to as the newest crossover event is upon us. The last time the two Seattle-based dramas collided was in November 2021 when stations 19 and 23 were called out to attend to a gas main explosion.

Now, we've got another crossover on our hands as we'll see the Station 19 crew trying to save Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) whose car fell off a cliff after a collision. Also in the car were his wife Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood).

The trio had gone to retrieve an organ donation for Owen's nephew, the adoptive son of his sister who was once thought dead but had actually been kidnapped by the Taliban for years during their time in the war.

As well as this, we'll be introduced to new Fire Chief Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) who has a past with Robert Sullivan, the former Battalion Chief of the Seattle Fire Department (Boris Kodjoe).

There are plenty of unknowns that fans will no doubt want answers to, so we've put together five unanswered questions to ponder over ahead of the new episode...

Will Owen Hunt survive the crash?

Obviously, the number one concern for Station 19 is rescuing Owen after his car slid down a cliff following a shocking crash. His fate is currently unknown and the teaser doesn't give much away either, only that he is in a critical condition. But can he be saved or is it too late for the Head of Trauma?

What's going on with Natasha Ross?

We know that Natasha is the first female Fire Chief at the Seattle Fire Department, but so far we don't know much else about her. She does have links to Robert Sullivan, though, as in the trailer it is revealed that they have not seen each other in 15 years. But is their connection romantic or purely platonic, and will them working together again create any tension?

Is there a future for Amelia and Link?

The relationship between Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) is complicated, as they have a son together but Amelia seems unwilling to commit to him. Link kept proposing but Amelia wasn't ready for marriage, and now things are getting even more confusing after Link saw her kissing neuroscientist Kai Bartley.

Things aren't looking good for Amelia and Link, but might we see them reconnecting down the line? We'll have to wait and see...

How is Andy going to react to Ross and Sullivan's reunion?

Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) is the estranged wife of Sullivan, so she might not be pleased when new Fire Chief Ross arrives on the scene. If these two have a history, it could create some romantically charged drama in the middle of an already high-stress environment. Will the three be able to work together, or is it just not sustainable?

How will the Station 19 team move on from Dean Miller's death?

Firefighter Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) died in shocking scenes last time the two programmes crossed over, following a gas explosion where he was pronounced dead on the scene. He was known for being a charming and passionate character, with a hero mentality, and the aftermath of his death will no doubt take a toll on his colleagues who have to go on without him.

The Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 winter crossover airs on ABC on Thurs Feb 24 at 8/7c. Episodes are also available on demand via Hulu.