Heat cast: who's who in the Danny Dyer drama

The Heat cast is made up of a number of familiar faces as well as some newcomers, who play two families at the heart of this intriguing new drama series.

In the four-part series, we follow ex-pats Steve and Brad, who have been best friends since their bachelor days in the UK. Since then, they moved to Australia where they met their respective wives and started families.

So far, so normal. But it quickly emerges that Steve is hiding some big secrets that could threaten to sabotage his relationships with his family and friends. These hidden truths might ruin an otherwise idealistic holiday between the two families.

The drama primarily centres on the Camerons and Fisher families. But who does everyone play and where have you seen them before?

Here's everything you need to know about the Heat cast...

Danny Dyer as Steve Cameron

Danny Dyer as Steve Cameron. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

Steve is originally from the UK but decided to move to Australia with his best friend Brad. These days they live in different parts of the country but have an annual meet-up with their respective families. But Steve is hiding something...

Danny Dyer is best known for his iconic EastEnders character Mick Carter. But he's recently been presenting shows such as Scared of the Dark and Ch£at.

Darren McMullen as Brad Fisher

Darren McMullen as Brad Fisher. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Brad is Steve's best friend who moved to Australia as the same time as him. At face value it looks like he's got it all; a nice house, successful career, loving family. But is there something hidden behind it all?

Darren McMullen is a Scottish-Australian actor who is best known for being the co-host of The Voice Australia alongside Sonia Kruger. He has also appeared in The Masked Singer Australia and the drama series Doctor Doctor.

Pia Miranda as Sarah Cameron

Pia Miranda as Sarah Cameron. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Sarah Cameron is Steve's wife and has become a good friend of Brad's wife Mia over the years. But is something about to jeopardize their friendship?

Miranda is best known for her roles as Karen Oldman in Neighbours and she has also had roles in Wentworth and Mustangs FC.

Jane Allsop as Louise Fisher

Jane Allsop as Louise Fisher. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Louise is Brad's wife. Much like her husband, it might look like she has it all, but things might not have been totally plain sailing for the couple.

Jane Allsop is best known for her roles in House Husbands, Mrs. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, and for her role as Jo Parrish in the top-rated police drama Blue Heelers.

Matia Marks as Mia Cameron

Matia Marks as Mia Cameron. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mia is the teenage daughter of Sarah and Steve. She has a mysterious boyfriend and some secrets of her own which could cause some tension.

Matia Marks is a relative newcomer to TV with Heat being her first major role.

Matteo Annetta as Tom Cameron

Matteo Annetta as Tom Cameron. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Tom is Sarah and Steve's son and quickly became good friends with Kip Fisher. Not much else is known about his character at the moment.

Heat is Matteo Annetta's first TV role.

Hunter Hayden as Kip Fisher

Hunter Hayden as Kip Fisher. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Kip is Louise and Brad's teenage son, who seems to be settling in to his fancy new house. He also gets on well with Tom.

This is the first TV role for actor Hunter Hayden.

Richie Morris as Jet Calloway

Richie Morris as Jet Calloway. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jet Calloway is Mia Cameron's boyfriend. But he's a mysterious figure and Mia's dad Steve doesn't seem to like him very much, causing some obvious tension.

Richie Morris is known for his role as Levi Canning in Neighbours.

Heat starts on Channel 5 at 9 pm on Tuesday, July 11.