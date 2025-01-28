Here's why Bill Spencer could still be Luna's father on The Bold and the Beautiful

We know Luna’s father isn’t Tom Starr and it’s not Jack Finnegan, and even though all signs are currently pointing to Finn, is it still possible that Bill Spencer could be Luna’s father on The Bold and the Beautiful? Two words: false negative.

After enough paternity tests to make Maury Povich jealous, we still don’t know who Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father is. Li (Naomi Matsuda) was convinced that her estranged husband Jack (Ted King) slept with her sister Poppy (Romy Park) back in the day, but now that she has confirmed that neither Jack nor Tom are Luna’s father, we’re back to square one.

At present, it looks like Finn (Tanner Novlan) is a likely candidate to be Luna’s father. Based on comments from Li, Jack and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Poppy lived with the Finnegans when Finn was between high school and college. That would have made him at least 17 if not 18, which is why he could be a potential (albeit scandalous) candidate for Luna’s father.

However, there are lots of B&B fans who have been wondering whether Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) could still be in the running to be Luna’s father. Though Luna rigged the first set of test results in her favor, a second paternity test taken after Poppy was arrested revealed that Bill wasn’t her father. This has been accepted as fact up to this point.

However, Finn raised a good point in the January 28 episode . While referring to Tom Starr’s test results, Finn suggested that it could have been a “false negative.” Suddenly, a world of possibilities opens up with the notion that maybe, just maybe, the test Bill and Luna took wasn’t accurate.

We don’t know what kind of paternity test Bill and Luna took the second time or whether the results were accurate. The second test looked like it was store-bought and it relied on a cheek swab instead of blood. Maybe the results would be different if Li ran a blood test in her office.

Bill seems to be content with the test results and doesn’t have a reason to dispute them, but Luna is having a hard time believing that Tom is her father. Neither one knows what Li has been up to so they don’t know that Tom isn’t Luna’s father after all. Of course, conducting more tests will prove challenging; no one knows that Luna isn’t in jail and that discovery will lead to all sorts of questions.

For now, we have to leave Bill Spencer on the table as a possible candidate for Luna’s father. Though it will be messy if her father turns out to be Finn, it could be even messier if it ends up being Bill after all this time. While he might welcome it, two of his sons have expressed their relief that she’s not their sister and she knows it; if the test proves that she's Bill's daughter, it will only lead to more tension with Bill’s sons if they find out she’s their half-sister after all.