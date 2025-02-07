How Finn's news could impact Ridge, Taylor and Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful

Finn’s big revelation will have far-reaching implications on The Bold and the Beautiful, and we think one of the biggest impacts will be on Ridge, Taylor and Brooke.

When word gets out about Finn (Tanner Novlan) being Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, there’s no question that it will hit Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) very hard. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), ever the protective father, will probably demand that Finn leave Steffy , either permanently or just until she has time to wrap her brain around it.

Ridge won’t be able to process what Finn did. He’ll be so angry that his anger will cloud everything, which is why it’s a good thing that he has Taylor (Rebecca Budig) around to keep him from doing something he might regret. Taylor and Ridge were there for Steffy after she was held captive by Luna, and they’ll be there for her again.

However, Taylor will take a different approach. As a psychiatrist, we think Taylor will have quite a bit of sympathy for Finn because of how things unfolded. He may have been a consenting adult when he had his “first time” with his aunt (all ok because he’s adopted…) but now he’s dealing with the fact that she lied to him about Luna and robbed him of a chance of being there for her all these years. Compounding this is the fact that Luna is a cold-blooded killer and Finn, ever the Boy Scout, might feel guilty that he could have done something to stop her if only he’d known.

Ridge won’t like Taylor’s sympathy toward Finn. Again, Ridge has a tendency to cover his ears and refuse to listen to anyone once he’s set his mind on something, and if Taylor is showing any signs of wanting to help Finn, we think this will frustrate him to no end.

Enter Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). As Steffy’s focus shifts away from getting Forrester Creations back from Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and as Ridge becomes increasingly frustrated, Brooke will be the calm in the eye of the storm. She’s still working to save the company and return it to the Forresters, and she’ll have no reason to be sympathetic toward Finn (or Steffy, but that’s beside the point).

All of a sudden, Ridge will find an ally in Brooke that he won’t have in Taylor, and we think it could be enough to turn the tide (again) and give Brooke a chance to win Ridge back. This threesome has been flip-flopping for years and there’s no question that the tides will turn again, but in this case we think it will happen sooner rather than later because Ridge won’t be able to deal with Taylor wanting to help Finn through this challenging time while also helping their daughter.

