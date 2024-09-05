I can't help but feel sorry for RJ on The Bold and the Beautiful

RJ Forrester’s life is about to turn upside down in The Bold and the Beautiful after learning that Luna was responsible for killing two men, framing her mother and kidnapping his sister. I can't help but feel sorry for him.

There was a point a few months ago when RJ (Joshua Hoffman) was on the top of the world. He was helping his grandfather finish his collection and he had a beautiful girlfriend that he loved deeply.

RJ and Luna were one of the cutest couples on The Bold and the Beautiful. He might be a little puppy-dog-like with his affection, but RJ has been nothing but sweet and kind toward his girlfriend. The first time they slept together, he checked in on her with concern to make sure she was all right.

Then, he was confused and hurt when she pulled away from him suddenly after the big Forrester party. What he didn’t know was that she’d been drugged by her mother’s special mints at Eric’s (John McCook) party (or so we thought….) and ended up sleeping with Zende (Delon De Metz). RJ didn’t know that Luna wanted to come clean to him right away but Poppy (Romy Park) and Zende begged her to keep it a secret. It almost destroyed their relationship but they managed to work through it.

They managed to come back together as a couple, but as soon as Poppy was arrested she pulled away from him again, leading RJ to wonder why his girlfriend has been seeking comfort from Bill (Don Diamont) instead of him. He’s hurt by it, but he’s still supportive because he knows that Luna is going through a lot.

Now RJ is about to have his world rocked by all of the things Luna has done. He’ll also learn — through Luna’s confession to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) — that Luna planned that whole fiasco with Zende and the special mints. She even told Steffy that she had the “best sex of [her] life” with Zende.

RJ has lived a life of privilege and luxury. He’s lived his whole life with a silver spoon in his mouth. He never had to worry about money or a stable family life because he’s a Forrester. He’s not just any Forrester, either; RJ is the Golden Child son of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Everything he thought he knew is about to change. He’s been sleeping with the enemy. The woman he loves is actually a monster. It’s a lot for anyone to handle, and he’s going to need support from his family to navigate what comes next as he learns more about what Luna did.