I can't help but feel sorry for RJ on The Bold and the Beautiful
RJ has been trying to be the best boyfriend possible but Luna isn't making it easy for him.
RJ Forrester’s life is about to turn upside down in The Bold and the Beautiful after learning that Luna was responsible for killing two men, framing her mother and kidnapping his sister. I can't help but feel sorry for him.
There was a point a few months ago when RJ (Joshua Hoffman) was on the top of the world. He was helping his grandfather finish his collection and he had a beautiful girlfriend that he loved deeply.
RJ and Luna were one of the cutest couples on The Bold and the Beautiful. He might be a little puppy-dog-like with his affection, but RJ has been nothing but sweet and kind toward his girlfriend. The first time they slept together, he checked in on her with concern to make sure she was all right.
Then, he was confused and hurt when she pulled away from him suddenly after the big Forrester party. What he didn’t know was that she’d been drugged by her mother’s special mints at Eric’s (John McCook) party (or so we thought….) and ended up sleeping with Zende (Delon De Metz). RJ didn’t know that Luna wanted to come clean to him right away but Poppy (Romy Park) and Zende begged her to keep it a secret. It almost destroyed their relationship but they managed to work through it.
They managed to come back together as a couple, but as soon as Poppy was arrested she pulled away from him again, leading RJ to wonder why his girlfriend has been seeking comfort from Bill (Don Diamont) instead of him. He’s hurt by it, but he’s still supportive because he knows that Luna is going through a lot.
Now RJ is about to have his world rocked by all of the things Luna has done. He’ll also learn — through Luna’s confession to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) — that Luna planned that whole fiasco with Zende and the special mints. She even told Steffy that she had the “best sex of [her] life” with Zende.
RJ has lived a life of privilege and luxury. He’s lived his whole life with a silver spoon in his mouth. He never had to worry about money or a stable family life because he’s a Forrester. He’s not just any Forrester, either; RJ is the Golden Child son of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
Everything he thought he knew is about to change. He’s been sleeping with the enemy. The woman he loves is actually a monster. It’s a lot for anyone to handle, and he’s going to need support from his family to navigate what comes next as he learns more about what Luna did.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.