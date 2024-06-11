I loved Jenna Coleman in Wilderness, now the BBC's released images for her new crime drama

I'm a big Jenna Coleman fan, from her early days on Emmerdale and Waterloo Road to her latest roles in gripping dramas like The Serpent and Wilderness, it seems there is nothing she can't turn her hand to. So, it's no surprise that I'm already looking forward to the new BBC crime thriller, The Jetty.

As soon as I saw the all-star lineup for this new series, I could tell it was going to be a winner. And now the BBC has released some first-look images and it seems this is definitely going to be one of those shows everyone will be talking about.

The plot of The Jetty follows Detective Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) who has got her work cut out when a fire tears through a property in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Ember must work out how the fire connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

Billed as being as much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty also stars Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, SAS Rogue Heroes, Dunkirk), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co., Rocks, Una), Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone, Romulus), Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You), and Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, The Larkins, Scott and Bailey).

Ruby Stokes and Jenna Coleman as Hannah and Ember in The Jetty. (Image credit: BBC/Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall)

If you are yet to see Wilderness on Prime Video, you need to add it to the top of your watchlist immediately. The twisty-turny revenge thriller starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen alongside Jenna is based on the novel Wilderness by B. E. Jones and will have you on the edge of your seats from the moment the opening credits roll.

The six-part series follows Liv and Will, a British couple who have left behind their life in the UK to enjoy a glamorous existence in New York, but things soon turn sour when Liv discovers Will has been unfaithful and she embarks on a revenge plan like no other.

The Jetty is coming to BBC One later this year. (Image credit: BBC/Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall)

Wilderness is one of those shows that you think you know how it is going to end, then wham! along comes a twist that you couldn't have predicted. I have a good feeling that The Jetty is going to be the same, and we don't have much longer to wait. Filming for the show has now wrapped, so all we have to do is sit back and wait patiently for the episodes to land on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.