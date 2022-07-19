Is Hope in season 4 of Virgin River? Will Jack and Mel get married? All your questions answered

Is Hope in season 4 of Virgin River? Does Mel get pregnant by Jack in Virgin River? And more key questions...

Virgin River season 4 is the latest installment of Netflix's hit romantic drama. It follows Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who packs her bags and leaves Los Angeles behind for a fresh start in the titular sleepy town.

Despite the idyllic exterior, Virgin River still manages to pack in plenty of small-scale drama, and season 4 is no different. We're hoping to finally find out the paternal identity of both Mel and Charmaine's kids, how Hope is faring after her car accident, and whether Brady really was responsible for trying to kill Jack back in season 2.

Is Jack the father of Mel's baby, or is it Mark? Who shot Jack? Is Hope in season 4 of Virgin River? We've got all the answers to your biggest questions below...

Is Hope in season 4 of Virgin River?

Fan-favorite Hope McCrea was basically written out of season 3 (barring occasional video call cameos) as actor Annette O'Toole wasn't able to make it to Vancouver to film in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Hope spent season 3 looking after her sick aunt, she's back in Virgin River for the fourth outing, as showrunner Sue Tenney confirmed she would be returning way back in July last year. (via Us Weekly (opens in new tab)).

Hope McCrea is back for business. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Does Mel get pregnant by Jack in Virgin River?

In the season 3 finale of Virgin River, Jack (Martin Henderson) was preparing to propose to Mel, up until the point Mel revealed that she was pregnant.

Right now, we still don't know who the father is. As fans of the show will know, Mel underwent a round of IVF treatment using an embryo she'd created with her late husband, Mark, during her break-up with Jack. So, it's still unclear whether he's the father or not. hopefully, all will be revealed.

Will Jack and Mel get married in Virgin River season 4?

Mel might have interrupted Jack's proposal at the end of season 3, but it sounds like a wedding is still on the cards.

Speaking to TV Insider (opens in new tab), Sue Tenney claimed: "in the series, eventually, they are going to get married". Given Virgin River has already been renewed for a fifth season, we don't know whether that marriage will come along in season 4 but rest assured: it IS coming.

Is Jack the father of Charmaine's twins?

Did Charmaine lie to Jack about him being the father of her children? (Image credit: Netflix)

Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) and Jack's on-again-off-again relationship has been somewhat troubled throughout the show, and fans have been patiently waiting to find out whether Jack really is the father of her twins.

Charmaine has claimed that Jack is the father of her babies since before she knew she was having twins, but we still don't know for sure whether he's the father or not. Plus, Charmaine is now vying for custody with Jack now that she's married Todd, so there's even more at stake between her and Jack.

As for her twins, there's been some fan speculation that Jack won't be the father, which would align with what happens in the Virgin River books. Either way, we think we might finally find out the father's identity, as Sue has teased that Charmaine's in for some sort of major revelation during season 4.

Who shot Jack in Virgin River?

That's the big question! At the end of season 2, Mel was heartbroken when she found Jack bleeding out on the floor of his bar with a gunshot wound. Jack survived the attempted killing, but he doesn't remember who it was that shot him, and we've been desperate for the shooter's identity to be revealed ever since.

In season 3, Jack's former friend Dan Brady was arrested for the shooting, as a gun was found in his car. Brady has insisted to everyone that he was innocent; even some of the fans think he's probably not the real culprit.

Martin Henderson has teased that he knows who shot Jack (via Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab)), and he explained that the writers nearly revealed everything last series, but they decided to wait until season 4. He added: "The fact that I know makes me feel like the audience is going to find out."

Where is Virgin River in real life?

Virgin River is set in a beautiful area of Canada and British Columbia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Although there are plenty of towns in Northern California that resemble Virgin River, the town in the TV show does not actually exist.

Author Robyn Carr confirmed that the town is made-up when speaking to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), saying "people always write and say, "Where is it? I want to go there," and I have to remind them that it only exists in our hearts and minds."

However, you can still visit the town in question! It's shot on location in Vancouver and British Columbia; most of the exterior town shots are filmed in the harbor town of Snug Cove, as confirmed by the Bowen Island Undercurrent (opens in new tab), a local paper from the area.

Some other landmarks can be found in and around the Vancouver area, though interior shots of locations like Jack's bar and Doc's house are set-built.

Is Virgin River a true story?

Virgin River is not based on a true story. As fans will know, Virgin River is based on the hugely popular collection of romance novels written by Robyn Carr.

The series, which is currently comprised of 21 books, has collectively sold more than 13 million copies. The first novel, Virgin River (opens in new tab), was published back in 2007, and a new book is due in October 2022.

Although the series is grounded in real life and features ordinary people, it's not based on a true story.

Why is Virgin River so good?

Virgin River is loved by many because it's a relatively easygoing show that's emotional and romantic.

If you're into Hallmark shows or soap operas and you're in the market for a new comfort watch to get into that's bursting with small-town charm, Virgin River is almost certainly the show for you.