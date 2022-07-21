Is The Terminal List based on a true story? Where is the series set? Your questions answered

The Terminal List is the newest Prime Video hit, with the new series following Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his platoon of Navy SEALs are ambushed while on a covert mission.

It's been a hugely successful series as it went into the top 10 Prime Video TV shows during its first two weeks of release, meaning fans everywhere have been keen to tune in and watch as the gripping story unfolds.

Throughout the series, Reece uses his extensive warfare experience to hunt down those he thinks are responsible for killing his teammates, avenging them by crossing names from his terminal list one at a time, hence the name of the series.

With many people talking about The Terminal List, they're also asking questions about the events that take place, so this feature will examine some of the biggest questions fans have about this new Prime Video addition...

Is the Terminal List based on a true story?

No, The Terminal List is not directly based on real events and is adapted from the series of novels by author Jack Carr.

However, Jack used to be a Navy SEAL so he has drawn on his own experiences to bring Lieutenant Commander James Reece and other characters to life, so he has a lot of knowledge when it comes to life as a Navy SEAL.

The Terminal List is based on book one of a five-book series, with the others called True Believer, Savage Son, The Devil's Hand, and In the Blood.

Where is The Terminal List set?

The series was filmed in San Diego, California, United States, particularly in the resort city of Coronado which is known for its shops, restaurants and beaches.

Throughout The Terminal List viewers can spot many local landmarks such as San Diego–Coronado Bridge, Coronado beach, Tidelands Park and many other spots around the popular tourist destination.

Famously, the Marilyn Monroe film Some Like It Hot was filmed at the Hotel del Coronado in 1958 and other projects such as My Blue Heaven and K-9 were filmed here.

Who's in the cast of The Terminal List?

Chris Pratt is joined by Constance Wu, Jai Courtney, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Taylor Kitsch in the eight-part series, so there's some big names involved!

Speaking about the character, Chris Pratt said: "It’s very much a psychological thriller in tone – very dark and twisted. Reece is an unreliable narrator. We realise that his recollection of events is wrong. He is having issues with his memory. He can’t explain what is going on, and he doesn’t know if he is culpable in the death of his men.

"As the series unfolds, his paranoia starts to grow. We don’t know if it’s because he is in the middle of a conspiracy, or because he is losing his mind."