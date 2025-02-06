It's the paternity scandal fallout that I'm most excited about on The Bold and the Beautiful

The paternity drama on The Bold and the Beautiful has been going on for over a year now, and while there are some things about the story that drive me crazy, I’m really excited to see the fallout now that we know Finn (Tanner Novlan) is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

First of all, we need to acknowledge that the strange, twisted, is-he-or-isn’t-he path that has brought us to this moment has been perplexing. From Bill (Don Diamont) to Tom Starr (Clint Howard) to Jack Finnegan (Ted King) and now to Finn, it seems like we’ve gone through a never-ending episode of The Maury Povich Show.

Poppy (Romy Park) certainly got around back in the day, but now it looks like the constant searching was a deflection from the truth — she knew (or at least suspected) that Finn was her daughter’s father all along. They’d spent one night together (and it was his first time) when he was “of age” back in his early or pre-college days. Then she got pregnant and disappeared, but not before assuring him that he wasn’t the father.

Well, now we’re here. We finally have the answer we’ve been waiting for, and it’s about to shake things up on The Bold and the Beautiful in a big way.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is going to freak out knowing that Finn slept with his aunt, but it will be even more upsetting that his daughter tried to kill her. Now his birth mother and his daughter are both murderers and that isn’t comforting at all. (Someone needs to keep an eye on Hayes because I’ve seen Pet Sematary and cute little kids whose fathers are doctors can be dangerous.)

Speaking of murderers, Finn’s birth mother is going to have a field day with this. We don’t think Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will love the fact that Finn slept with his aunt (even if it was consensual), but she’s going to love that she now has a new “in” to getting close to Finn. Sheila, who no doubt has connections at the prison, will quickly discover Luna’s whereabouts and she might even be the one to get that pesky ankle monitor off so that Luna can move freely. And we’re not ruling out the possibility of a team-up between Sheila and Luna where the merry murderers get revenge against Poppy for what she’s done.

And the list goes on. Li (Naomi Matsuda) will have to reckon with what Finn and Poppy did, Jack (Ted King) might try to fight Luna’s sentence now that he knows she’s his granddaughter, Liam (Scott Clifton) will flip out knowing that Steffy could be in danger again, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be furious at Finn for putting Steffy in the middle of all of this and Bill (Don Diamont) will very likely find himself in hot water for getting Luna out of prison and putting everyone — especially his son, Will (Crew Morrow) — in danger.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the end of the day, while this story may seem ridiculous (and sometimes tedious) at face value, it has the potential to make things very interesting on the show and we’re excited to see how it all works out.