Jeopardy! Masters 2024 leaderboard: who is leading and player stats

Jeopardy! fans rejoice, the much anticipated Jeopardy! Masters 2024 tournament is underway, bringing six of the game show's best players together in a multi-week battle. Who is leading Jeopardy! Masters right now? We're keeping track of that and individual players stats throughout the tournament right here (SPOILERS ahead if you have not seen the May 1 episode of Jeopardy! Masters 2024).

This year's Jeopardy! Masters tournament features four returning players: James Holzhauer, who is the defending champion from the inaugural tournament; finalists from last year Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach; and Amy Schneider, who made it in as a producer's pick. The last two spots are filled by most recent Tournament of Champions winner, Yogesh Raut, and the first-ever Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament winner, Victoria Groce.

They're all showcasing their trivia knowledge in pursuit of the Alex Trebek Trophy, the title of Jeopardy! Master and the tournament's $500,000 prize. Read on to see how the standings for those rewards look currently.

Jeopardy! Masters 2024 standings

Here are the Jeopardy! Masters 2024 standings after the May 1 episode:

Victoria Groce — 3 Yogesh Raut — 3 James Holzhauer — 1 Mattea Roach — 1 Matt Amodio — 0 Amy Schneider — 0

There are two games of traditional Jeopardy! played in each episode of Jeopardy! Masters. The difference is the players are amassing points, not dollars, in the games and at the end they are earn three possible point outcomes based on how they placed. The winner of each game earns three points, second place earns one point and a third (aka last) place finish earns zero points. The three players with the most points will make the finals.

There are various tiebreakers in the event players have the same amount of points, with the first one being their number of correct responses.

Jeopardy! Masters 2024 stats

See how each player is performing in the Jeopardy! Masters tournament with their individual stats covering how frequently they are first to buzz in, number of correct responses, percentage of times they are correct, percentage of correct Daily Doubles responses and percentage of correct Final Jeopardy responses. As of publication, we only have Daily Double and Final Jeopardy percentages, we'll update with additional stats when Jeopardy! releases them.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matt Amodio stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: 0% (0/1)

Final Jeopardy %: 100%

Victoria Groce stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: 100% (1/1)

Final Jeopardy %: 0%

James Holzhauer stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: 0% (0/1)

Final Jeopardy %: 100%

Yogesh Raut stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: 50% (1/2)

Final Jeopardy %: 100%

Mattea Roach stats

Buzz %: N/A

Correct Answers: N/A

Correct %: N/A

Daily Double %: 0% (0/1)

Final Jeopardy %: 0%

Amy Schneider stats