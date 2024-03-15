Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament: contestants, format and everything we know about the Jeopardy! tournament

Jeopardy! fans have a fun new tournament to look forward to, as the classic game show has announced the inaugural Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. Twenty-seven popular and accomplished Jeopardy! players are returning for this special event that is taking place over the next few weeks.

This is the latest special tournament that Jeopardy! has debuted in recent years, including Celebrity Jeopardy! (season 2 of which wrapped up in early 2024) and Jeopardy! Masters in spring 2023 (Jeopardy! Masters 2024 is confirmed to return sometime this year). The big difference between the Invitational Tournament and those other Jeopardy! tournaments is that it won't be airing in primetime, instead taking up the daily Jeopardy! spot that varies depending on where you are.

Find out everything you need to know about the first-ever Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament directly below.

There is no confirmed start date for when the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament will begin, but we know it could be as early as Tuesday, March 19, or as late as Thursday, March 21.

The reason that we don't have the exact date is the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament is going to begin immediately after the current Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions ends. When the ToC ends is based on how quickly one of the three finalists can win three games. As of March 14, each of the ToC finalists have won one game. If a single player wins the next two games, then the Jeopardy! Invitational would get underway on March 19. But if seven games are needed for one player to get to three wins, then the Invitational would start on March 21.

That's the when, but what about how to watch Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament?

Daily Jeopardy! airs on different channels and different times across the US depending on where you live. If you need to find out those specifics, you can get the channel and time info for your zipcode through the Jeopardy! website .

In most cases, the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament is going to air on one of the four main broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox or NBC), and so is available either through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV.

Jeopardy! Invitational contestants

Some of the best players in Jeopardy! history have been invited back to the Alex Trebek Stage to compete in the 2024 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. Here is a complete list of the 27 contestants; some of these past players are deep cuts:

Brandon Blackwell

2008 Teen Tournament Wildcard semifinalist

Chaser in ABC's The Chase season 3

Colby Burnett

2012 Teachers Tournament winner

2013 Tournament of Champions winner

2019 All-Star Games second runner-up (Team Colby)

Sam Buttrey

2021 Professors Tournament winner

2022 Tournament of Champions second runner-up

2023 Jeopardy! Masters sixth place

Lilly Chin

2017 College Championship Winner

2017 Tournament of Champions Wildcard semifinalist

Arthur Chu

Season 30 11-game super-champion

2014 Tournament of Champions first runner-up

Regular season winnings: $297,200

Leonard Cooper

2013 Teen Tournament winner

2019 All-Star Games competitor (Team Austin)

Celeste DiNucci

Season 22 five-game champion

2007 Tournament of Champions winner

Regular season winnings: $83,601

Chuck Forrest

Season 2 five-game champion

1986 Tournament of Champions winner

Regular season winnings: $72,800

Dhruv Gaur

2018 College Championship winner

2019 Tournament of Champions semifinalist

Victoria Groce

Season 22 one-game champion, defeated David Madden

Appeared as chaser on ABC’s The Chase season 3

Regular season winnings: $22,801

Andrew He

Season 38 five-game champion

2022 Tournament of Champions first runner-up

2023 Jeopardy! Masters fourth place

Regular season winnings: $157,365

Ben Ingram

Season 29 eight-game champion

2014 Tournament of Champions winner

Regular season winnings: $176,534

Alex Jacob

Season 31 six-game champion

2015 Tournament of Champions winner

Regular season winnings: $149, 802

Matt Jackson

Season 32 13-game super-champion

2015 Tournament of Champions first runner-up

Regular season winnings: $411,612

MacKenzie Jones

Season 36 eight-game champion

2021 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist

Regular season winnings: $204,808

Sam Kavanaugh

Season 35 five-game champions

2021 Tournament of Champions winner

Regular season winnings: $156,202

Larissa Kelly

Season 24 six-game champion

2009 Tournament of Champions first runner-up

2019 All-Star Games winner (Team Brad)

Regular season winnings: $222,597

Alan Lin

Season 33 six-game champion

2017 Tournament of Champion first runner-up

Regular season winnings: $123,600

David Madden

Season 21/22 19-game super-champion

2019 All-Star Games winner (Team Brad)

Regular season winnings: $430,400

Pam Mueller

2000 College Championship winner

2001 Tournament of Champions semifinalist

2019 All-Star Game second runner-up (Team Colby)

Terry O'Shea

2014 College Championship winner

2014 Tournament of Champions semifinalist

Dan Pawson

Season 24 nine-game winner

2009 Tournament of Champions winner

Regular season winnings: $170,902

Jennifer Quail

Season 36 eight-game champion

2021 Tournament of Champions first runner-up

Regular season winnings: $228,800

Austin Rogers

Season 34 12-game super-champion

2017 Tournament of Champions second runner-up

Regular season winnings: $411,000

Amy Schneider

Season 38 40-game super-champion

2022 Tournament of Champions winner

2023 Jeopardy! Masters fifth place

Regular season winning: $1,382,800

Monica Thieu

2012 College Championship winner

2013 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist

2019 All-Star Games first runner-up (Team Ken)

Jason Zuffranieri

Season 35/36 19-game super-champion

2021 Tournament of Champions semifinalist

Regular season winnings: $532,496

Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament format

The Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament will feature nine quarterfinal games of Jeopardy! (three players each), with the winners from each moving on to three semifinal games. Those winners will then move onto the finals, which is a "best of four," with the first contestant to win two games being the first Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champion.

There is no indication at this time that the game play will be any different than traditional Jeopardy! So expect two rounds of clues, with Double Jeopardy opportunities sprinkled throughout, all culminating in a Final Jeopardy round. The contestant with the most cash at the end of the game will be the winner.

Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament host

Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Ken Jennings is going to host the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. Jennings has become the sole host of Jeopardy!, after he previously shared hosting duties with Mayim Bialik following a search to replace the legendary Alex Trebek.

Jennings is of course himself a former Jeopardy! contestant, widely considered one of the greatest of all time.