Kara Tointon and Will Mellor on The Teacher: "There's twists and turns all the way through!"

Kara: "I think they've been friends for a long time, and Dani's just so lost, she's got no intimacy or warmth in her relationship any more, and so that moment when her good friend is there for her means so much. She's not looking past that. At that moment, it's really inappropriate, but I guess they can't help themselves!"

Will: "I think Jimmy sees someone who's vulnerable and he's picking up the pieces for a good friend — but at the same time, he's good friends with Tim, so you know, where are Jimmy's morals at? You've got to ask that question."

Kara: "Dani's trying everything she can to save her marriage, but I think she's at a lost end now. Having that ease of talking to someone is the main thing, and then it sort of slips over into a more passionate side."

Will: "It's a tale as old as time, innit? When someone's missing something at home and they get it elsewhere. They end up falling into an embrace and everything else that goes on with that. The sex scene was hanging over us, as any sex scene does, but we wanted it to last longer than it usually would. We wanted to show the passion of it, and at the same time, for it go on slightly longer so that the audience go, 'oh, this is new! We don't usually see this much!' I think that's important because straightaway it puts you on the back foot and shows that we're going to push the boat a little bit more here."