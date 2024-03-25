The Teacher season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

The Teacher season 2 follows on from the previous Channel 5 thriller The Teacher, which starred Sheridan Smith and was a huge hit in 2022.

Now Kara Tointon is heading up the next part of the anthology. With a whole different cast to the original series, in which Sheridan played a teacher accused of having sex with a student after a drunken night out, this time the action focuses on an affair between two colleagues.

Kara Tointon stars as Dani, a teacher who is unhappy in her marriage and embarks on an affair with a fellow educator. This soon spirals out of control and when a pupil goes missing on a school trip, Dani blames herself for being distracted. Then, as things take a sinister turn, her lies threaten to ruin her life. The series also stars Will Mellor and Emmett J. Scanlan.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Teacher season 2…

The Teacher season 2 is a four-part series that will premiere on Channel 5 later in 2024. When we hear of a confirmed date, we’ll let you know.

The Teacher season 2 plot

The Teacher season 2 follows Dani (Kara Tointon) a brilliant and inspirational teacher stuck in an unfulfilling marriage. She finds herself drawn into an impulsive affair with a fellow colleague but then when a student goes missing on a trip, on her watch, Dani rightly blames herself. Forced to lie, her life begins to fall apart and Dani has to risk everything to right the wrongs she’s caused.

The Teacher season 2 cast — Kara Tointon as Dani

Kara Tointon plays a teacher who has a risky affair. She is well known for her roles as Dawn Swann in EastEnders and Rosalie in Mr Selfridge. Kara has also starred in Too Good to Be True, Father Brown, Dream Team, The Sound of Music, The Football Factory and Archie.

Kara Tointon as Rachel in Too Good To Be True. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Will Mellor as Jimmy

Will Mellor is playing Jimmy in The Teacher series 2. He plays Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street and is also known for his role as Gaz in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Will played Jack Vincent in Casualty and Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks. He’s also starred in Broadchurch, Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, No Offence, In The Club and White Van Man.

Will Mellor as Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmett J Scanlan as Tim

Emmett J Scanlan plays Tim in The Teacher season 2. Earlier this year, Emmett starred in Harlan Coben's Netflix thriller Fool Me Once and he plays Jimmy Kinsella in the BBC1 ganger series Kin. He’s also starred in The Tower, Peaky Blinders, The Deceived, Gangs of London and The Fall. From 2010 to 2013 Emmett played Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks.

Emmett J Scanlan as Shane Tessier in Fool Me Once, alongside co-star Michelle Keegan. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring?

The supporting cast for The Teacher season 2 is currently being kept under wraps by Channel 5 but when that changes, we’ll update this page.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but when Channel 5 releases a trailer, we’ll put it up on this page.

Behind the scenes and more on The Teacher season 2

The Teacher season 2 is from Clapperboard and written by Michael Crompton (The Catch, The Holiday, Silent Witness, Code of a Killer), while Rebecca Wojciechowski (Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, The Cuckoo). Dominic Leclerc (The A Word, Sex Education, Skins, The Teacher) are directors. Emma Foley and Tamryn Reinecke (It Is In Us All, The Cuckoo, Maxine) are on board as producers for Pale Rebel Productions and the show is produced in association with Newen Connect, who will distribute the series internationally.

The series was ordered for Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK at Paramount. Rachel Gesua (The Catch, The Holiday, Kidnap & Ransom) will Executive Produce for Clapperboard alongside Suzi McIntosh (Silent Witness, The Catch, Peaky Blinders) and Clapperboard MD Mike Benson.

Sebastian Cardwell says: “This is another gripping and exciting story evolved from The Teacher which was a huge success for the channel. We have an incredibly talented cast on board and I can’t wait for them to bring this story to life.”

Rachel Gesua, Senior Executive Producer, Clapperboard adds: “We’re delighted to be creating the next instalment of The Teacher, which is breaking new ground as Clapperboard’s first anthology collection. We’re honoured to build on the success of the original series, which was such a huge hit with audiences across the UK with such a brilliant new cast and crew.”