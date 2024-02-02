Kin season 2: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Kin season 2 sees the return of the popular Irish crime drama series, as we continue to follow the Kinsella family who are embroiled in a gangland war.

The Kinsellas are described as a "small but tight-knit" crime family in Dublin, Ireland, who find themselves at odds with a powerful drug cartel. Things escalated when a violent confrontation occurred, seeing them go head to head with the Cunninghams.

As season 1 came to a close we saw Amanda Kinsella's rise as the new kingpin of Dublin. Meanwhile, Amanda's former paramour, Michael, kept his reluctant role as the Kinsella family enforcer, and Eamon Cunningham was defeated.

Now, the second installment is on its way to the BBC having already aired for Irish audiences over on RTÉ.

Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks confirmed Kin season 2, saying: "All I will say is if you found the first series exciting and engrossing, just wait until you see the twists and turns in series two!"

Here's everything you need to know about Kin season 2...

Kin returns to BBC One on Tuesday, February 13. The first two episodes will air back-to-back from 10:40 pm. Episodes will also be available on demand via iPlayer.

A release date for the US has not been confirmed, but it will air on AMC which broadcasted the first season.

Kin season 2 plot

After defeating Eamon Cunningham, the Kinsellas have a new enemy to contend with in season 2, but it's far closer to home than they may have anticipated.

The former Kinsella patriarch, Bren, returns from prison fully intending to take over the family business but naturally, they're not giving up without a fight. On top of this, Bren's return to the family sparks massive chaos, seeing them fighting enemies both inside and outside of their circle.

Bren fully intends to influence the young, innocent members of the Kinsellas and get them on his side, which causes a lot of infighting. Meanwhile, members of a Turkish cartel inform the Kinsella family that Eamon owes them a sizable debt.

Kin season 2 cast

Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella. (Image credit: BBC)

The Kinsella clan all return for season 2, including Charlie Cox as Michael, Clare Dunne as Amanda, Emmett J Scanlan as Jimmy, Aidan Gillen as Frank, Sam Keeley as Eric 'Viking', Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget and Francis Magee as Bren.

Speaking about the series to RTE, Fool Me Once star Emmett J. Scanlon said he hoped that Jimmy and the gang would get to return for another round.

He told the network: "I hope there will be a season three, I really do. That's kind of the energy I like to marinate in any way. I'm not a negative person. I genuinely have no answer whether it's gonna happen or not, but there are rumblings around the place, positive rumblings, where it might find a new home, it might find a backer and it might go into a season three."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a trailer for Kin season 2 which you can watch below. In it, the Kinsellas are shocked to find out that Eamon owed a Turkish cartel almost 70 million euros, which they expect to receive.

And considering Eamon is dead, they can't exactly talk to him about it...