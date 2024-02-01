Liverpool documentary series: everything we know

Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season

Prepare to go behind the scenes at Anfield, in a new Liverpool documentary series capturing Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club.

The German coach shocked the world of football when he announced he'll be stepping down at the end of the 2023-24 campaign after nearly nine years on Merseyside.

In previous years he's suggested he would be against letting film crews follow his squad for a TV series, yet confirmed his change of heart in a statement on 31 January.

"With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special — its people," said Klopp in an official statement.

"From our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club. Thanks to this new documentary series viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more."

Here's everything we know about the as-of-yet unnamed series...

Liverpool confirmed the multi-episode documentary about the current campaign, which sees the club fighting on four fronts, will be released "after the end of the 2023-24 season".

Given the Premier League season will run until the end of May 2024 and post-production could take a month or two, July or August of this year seems a likely release date.

It also seems unlikely the documentary series' release would clash with the 2024 European Championship, which will take place in June and early July.

As-of-yet there's no confirmation of where the series will be aired, but previous series of Amazon Prime's All Or Nothing, which have featured clubs such as Man City, Spurs and Arsenal, have premiered in the lead-up to the following season.

Klopp will be remembered as one of Liverpool's best managers (Image credit: Getty)

Where will the Liverpool documentary series air?

It's not been confirmed yet where the series will air, with some people speculating that Liverpool could stream the content on their own platform.

When we get confirmation on where the series will air, we'll be sure to let you know.

What will the Liverpool documentary series be about?

An official club statement from Liverpool reads as follows...

"The exclusive production will delve into the club's rich history, its profound connection with its supporters, and provide first-hand insights into what makes the club, including its men's and women's teams, a success on and off the pitch. It will give fans and viewers a unique insight into the club and will bring LFC's story to a wider audience than ever before."

Lorton Entertainment, whose previous screen credits include Diego Maradona, Make Us Dream and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, will be producing the series.

"This exciting new multi-episodic documentary will be unique and show the real authentic side of the club," said Drew Crisp, senior vice-president of digital at LFC. "It will not only delve into its rich history and its unrivalled connection with its supporters but will also explore what makes Liverpool Football Club succeed, on and off the pitch. We're delighted to have the full backing of Jürgen and everyone across the club. This will be a football club documentary series like no other."

Julian Bird, the boss of Lorton Entertainment, added: "This project will offer supporters an intimate glimpse into one of world football's greatest institutions, delivering a comprehensive look at the present day and the club's storied history."

Liverpool documentary series trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here when it lands.