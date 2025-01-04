Maggie Steed on joining Silent Witness: 'I'm the new head honcho'

Lots of new faces have come through the doors of the Lyell Centre over the years. And as forensic crime drama Silent Witness returns for a 28th series, starting with a storyline about vulnerable pensioners, colleagues and partners Nikki and Jack (Emilia Fox and David Caves) welcome the latest in a long line of bosses going all the way back to original head honcho Sam Ryan (Amanda Burton)!

Taking over the top job is Harriet Maven, played by EastEnders actor Maggie Steed. Here, the 78-year-old talks about joining the long-running show...

What can you tell us about your character?

"I'm Professor Harriet Maven, and I'm the new head honcho, as they say. She's come out of retirement, and she's quite a bright girl, and doesn't suffer fools gladly. But she is very admiring and tenaciously protective of Nikki [Emilia Fox] and Jack [David Caves]."

Harriet joins the team (Image credit: BBC)

What's it been like joining such a long-running show?

"There's an enormous sense of responsibility because you know that there are expectations here and you've got to be able to make your mark. But at the same time, you've got this extraordinary framework that's well established."

How does it compare to other shows you've worked on over the years?

"You very rarely work on something where you have these expert people around a lot of the time, going: ‘No, it wouldn't be like that.’ I remember doing Pie in the Sky [the BBC crime drama about a chef and his wife] with Richard Griffiths, and by the time we came to shooting we'd literally had no rehearsal! So we just jumped into it..."

What's her relationship like with Nikki?

"In academic circles, you come across a mentor whose beliefs you respect and respects you and sees your potential. So it's a like a protective friendship."

What can you tell us about the other new recruit Kit Brooks, played by Francesca Mills?

Kit Brooks (Francesca Mills) joins in episode two (Image credit: BBC)

"She's like a little whirlwind. She carries her own little weather system with her!"

When can I watch Silent Witness?

Silent Witness returns to BBC One on Monday 6 January 2025 at 9 pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer.