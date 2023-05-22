Maryland cast: who's who in the ITV drama series

Maryland is a new three-part series about two sisters who've grown apart but learn to love and respect one another again through tragic events.

Airing over three consecutive nights, Maryland explores some very interesting family dynamics and features an all-star cast to tell the story, where the sisters learn some dark truths about their mother.

Lead actress Suranne Jones said of the series: "Maryland delves into family dynamics and the way in which we ‘label’ each other, sometimes never letting ourselves or our siblings break free from those roles.

"We look at how we grow apart from one another and how sometimes we don’t really know anything about the people we call our own. I love how complex sibling relationships can be and I'm thrilled we get to do it over three wonderful hours and not as a 'side story'."

But who's who in Maryland? Here's what you need to know.

Suranne Jones as Becca

(Image credit: ITV)

Becca has two kids, a husband, and she’s a busy mum. She's a very hard worker and quite selfless, choosing to care for her family and making that a priority. Becca lives in her hometown of Manchester, while her sister's in the capital.

Suranne Jones is known for numerous television roles including Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack, Gemma Foster in Doctor Foster and recently played the role of

DCI Amy Silva in Vigil.

Eve Best as Rosaline

(Image credit: ITV)

Rosaline is very different to her sister, Becca. She has a high-flying career in London. She’s single, she doesn’t have children. She’s devoted to her job and it takes priority in her life.

Eve Best is known for her roles as Dr. Eleanor O'Hara in Nurse Jackie and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

Stockard Channing as Cathy

(Image credit: ITV)

Cathy is the "larger than life" and spiritual friend of Becca and Rosaline's mum, who lives on the island where she has relocated to.

Stockard Channing is best known for her roles as Veronica Loy in The Good Wife,

Abbey Bartlett in The West Wing, and Betty Rizzo in Grease.

Judy Clifton as Mary

Mary is Becca and Rosaline's mum, who the story revolves around, particulary when it comes to her betrayal of her husband and children.

Judy Clifton is best known for her roles in Another Life, Endeavour, and Intimate Relations.

George Costigan as Richard

(Image credit: BBC)

Richard is Becca and Rosaline's father, who was left in Manchester while Mary had fled to the Isle of Man to lead a double life.

George Costigan recently starred in Happy Valley season 3 and has also been in Line of Duty, Gentleman Jack and Ridley.