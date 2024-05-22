Meet the Buying London cast: who's who in the Netflix reality show

Buying London is a Netflix reality show following the high-flying lives of Daniel Daggers, boss of DDRE Global, and his team of estate agents in the London property market. In a British alternative to Netflix’s Selling Sunset and a direct spin-off of Buying Beverly Hills, the agents help buy and sell property for their incredibly wealthy clients across the UK’s capital city. To say they get competitive, is an understatement.

But, who are the agents of Netflix’s new hot property show? Here’s a round-up of the Buying London cast and what they bring to the first season of the show.

Daniel Daggers

(Image credit: Zoe McConnell)

Daniel, the self-proclaimed "Mr Super Prime", is the 44-year-old founder of DDRE Global, the real estate agency behind Buying London. With 25 years in the industry, he has "advised on the sale of more than $5bn worth of residential properties," according to his biography on the agency’s site. He says his reputation is "built on passion, foresight, insight and an ability to build long-term relationships". And, with billionaires on his client list, there’s a real need to impress.

He's worked his way up though, beginning his career at just 17-years-old selling studio flats. He then worked for global real estate agency, Knight Frank before resigning in 2020 to start his very own business that he says he started to "revolutionize the industry".

Daniel describes his team at DDRE Global, “no one knows the workings of luxury, prime, and super prime real estate better than us.” So, who makes up his team of advisors in Buying London?

Oli Hamilton

(Image credit: Zoe McConnell)

Growing up around Kensington and Chelsea, Oli Hamilton is an agent with an "enviable contact list". The “reformed party boy” is now married to his wife, Vivi. But, in Buying London his loyalty is put to the test as one flirtatious colleague spells trouble. It doesn’t sound great for Oli given that Netflix describes him as someone who "has an unfortunate penchant for making an awkward situation far worse".

Much like the other cast members of Buying London, Oli’s Instagram, @olihami is full of photos of his lavish lifestyle, listings, and luxurious holidays.

Lauren Christy

(Image credit: Zoe McConnell)

South African Lauren made the move to the UK to work her way up the property market, boasting her now-coveted position as DDRE’s top agent. In Buying London, her close long-term friendship with boss Daniel Daggers causes tensions in the team as concerns around favoritism results in a clash between colleagues.

This is especially true during episode one when three of the agents are introduced to a £15 million listing. Lauren says to Rasa, "I think it really does help that I have a friendship with Daniel". Before adding, "You’re still new, you need to earn that trust".

Rasa Bagdonaviciute

(Image credit: Zoe McConnell)

When she’s not butting heads with other agents, Rasa is busy selling. A "well-connected hustler," Rasa apparently has a "black book bursting with the phone numbers of millionaires and billionaires." A great item to have in your possession in the competitive luxury real estate market.

Despite her bold exterior, throughout Buying London it becomes apparent that there’s a softer, more vulnerable side to Rasa that runs through the show’s first season.

Rosi Walden

(Image credit: Zoe McConnell)

If you’re a fan of the reality show, Made in Chelsea, you may well recognize this next agent, Rosi Walden, from her time on the show. The 28-year-old isn’t new to ruffling feathers and her time in Buying London is seemingly no different.

The 28-year-old graduated from The Courtauld Institute of Art in 2017, before going on to study Law Conversion at BPP University. Despite her unusual beginnings, Rosi has been in real estate for more than five years and joins the cast as a London native with many friends in high places.

Reme Nicole

(Image credit: Zoe McConnell)

21-year-old Reme is new to the DDRE office. Described by boss Daniel as a "rough diamond" she is "keen to grow and evoke change in an industry that lacks diversity and representation" (as per her site biography).

The big storyline following Reme in Buying London is her challenge to impress as the rookie agent of the agency. Netflix teases as to whether she’ll be able to steer clear of the friction between the other agents and impress Daniel with her skills in a very competitive market.

Juliana Ardenius

(Image credit: Zoe McConnell)

Being in the real estate industry isn’t just about being an agent, it’s about dressing the properties ready for purchase. When it comes to interior design for DDRE, look no further than Juliana Adrenius. Originally from Sweden, she moved to the UK in 2017 and runs her own interior design business.

Linking in with DDRE’s outlook, Juliana also states on her personal website that she has "a focus on ultra-prime design driven by quality and individuality". Her time on Buying London is laden with surprises, emotional revelations, and crushes on other agents.

Olivia Wayne

(Image credit: Zoe McConnell)

Formerly a co-presenter on Good Morning Sports Fans on Sky Sports, Olivia is no stranger to being in front of the cameras. In Buying London, she’s the office’s content creator, as well as peacemaker. Netflix describes her as "classy and level-headed," which for fans of reality TV should know, is a priceless position in-between the tension and arguments.

Alex Bourne

(Image credit: Zoe McConnell)

Finally, one of Danny’s oldest friends, Alex Bourne, joins the cast. While they’re friends, they’re also rivals as Alex is the founder of London House, another self-proclaimed "super-prime" agency. Although they compete for most of Buying London there's a "mutual respect," Netflix says, that is threatened to be lost through tumultuous property deals and conflict of personal relationships.

Buying London is available to stream on Netflix now. If you've already watched Buying London, why not check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the 10 best reality shows on Netflix for more top streaming recommendations?