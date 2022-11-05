Meet the cast of Manifest season 4: who's who in the Netflix series

Thanks to Netflix, the passengers of Flight 828 get a chance to see their story come to an appropriate ending as Manifest season 4 lands on the streaming platform after being cancelled at NBC.

Manifest follows the lives of Flight 828 passengers who landed five years after taking off to find that the world moved on and they now had to figure out how they fit into it. When they start to experience "callings" that alert them to the plight of other passengers in danger, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family work to solve the mystery of what happened and what it all means.

Netflix released the first seven minutes of the season premiere, which revealed that a two year time jump took place between season 3 and 4.

Let's meet the cast of Manifest season 4 (some SPOILERS ahead for the first three seasons).

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Melissa Roxburgh in Manifest season 4 (Image credit: Netflix)

Michaela Stone and her brother, Ben, were on Flight 828 when it disappeared. As a member of the NYPD before her disappearance, her police skills came in handy as she tried to piece things back together after being gone for five years. Her ex-fiance, Jared, is still in her life but now she's happily married to fellow passenger Zeke. Together, they continue to support Ben's family through all of their challenges while trying to follow the callings.

Melissa Roxburgh is a Canadian actress who has been with Manifest since the first season. Prior to taking flight with Manifest, she appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows including 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, where she played Ensign Syl, to guest appearances on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural and Travelers. Roxburgh also appeared in the role of Thea in 13 episodes of Valor.

Some of her more well-known early projects include Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Josh Dallas and Matt Long in Manifest (Image credit: Netflix)

Ben Stone was with his son, Cal, and sister, Michaela, on Flight 828. Not only did he have to process his own feelings about being away so long, he also had to deal with the reality of returning to a family that thought he was long gone. It hasn't been an easy road for him as he's sought to make sense of the callings and what they mean; things went from bad to worse after losing his wife and the kidnapping of his daughter in season 3.

Josh Dallas spent seven years playing the dual role of David Nolan and Prince Charming on ABC’s fairytale-inspired Once Upon a Time, where he met his future wife Ginnifer Goodwin. Prior to OUAT, Dallas rose to fame with his role as Fandral, one of Thor’s best mates, in the first Thor movie. When he was cast in Once Upon a Time the role was recast and Zachary Levi took over.

Before Thor, Dallas appeared in a number of shows like Hawaii Five-0, Money, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Doctor Who.

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez in Manifest (Image credit: Netflix)

Jared Vasquez lost his fiance, or so he thought, when Michaela disappeared on Flight 828. When she shows up five years later as if no time passed, it throws his entire life into disarray. He’s been promoted at the NYPD and he married Michaela’s best friend, Lourdes. Even now, he still works closely with the Stone family after witnessing firsthand their callings and how they’ve helped people, but it’s still not easy being so close to a now-married Michaela.

J.R. Ramirez was born in Cuba and raised in Florida. Prior to landing the role of Jared on Manifest, Ramirez was a series regular in the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix. He also played Julio Moreno on four seasons of Power on Starz.

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Luna Blaise in Manifest (Image credit: Netflix)

Olive Stone lost her father, aunt and twin brother when Flight 828 disappeared, and now in season 4 she has her father, brother and aunt back, but her mother has been murdered and her sister has been kidnapped. Dealing with all of the changes has been challenging for Olive; her twin brother is now physically older than she is after Cal disappeared a second time and aged five more years. She lost her boyfriend, who was killed trying to help save lives. No matter what happens, Olive is still there for her family.

Luna Blaise is a Los Angeles native who splits her time between acting and singing. Prior to landing her role on Manifest, Blaise appeared as Nicole in Fresh Off the Boat.

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

Ty Doran as Cal Stone (Image credit: Netflix)

Cal is the youngest member of the Stone family and he’s arguably the most connected to the callings. Returning after five years was hard enough, but after touching a piece of the plane’s tail section in season 3, Cal disappeared again and even though he was only gone for a matter of hours, he aged another five years and has to change his identity in order to protect the secret of how he aged so rapidly.

Ty Doran replaces Jack Messina in the role of Cal to reflect Cal’s growth in season 3. To date, Doran has appeared in American Crime and Brushstrokes.

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Parveen Kaur in Manifest (Image credit: Netflix)

Saanvi Bahl is a medical researcher whose cutting edge research could do a lot to help people and when she arrives on Flight 828 she discovers that her research has been put to work saving lives five years later. She, too, starts to experience callings, and her medical background helps Ben and Michaela with their investigations. Her research helps to cure Cal’s cancer, too. Saanvi discovers a mutation in the passengers’ DNA, but her research is dangerous and a high-ranking military official wants to use it as a weapon. Eventually, she’s able to use her research to save Zeke, but the Major dies as a result, leading Saanvi to feel tremendous guilt.

Parveen Kaur has appeared in a number of TV shows over the years, including 9-1-1, Workin’ Moms, Saving Hope and The Strain. The Canadian actor is well known for her role as Christine in Beyond.

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Matt Long and Melissa Roxburgh in Manifest (Image credit: Netflix)

Zeke’s story is different from those of the Flight 828 passengers. He wasn’t on the plane, but he disappeared in a cave and almost died until Cal sees him in a calling and rescues him. At first, no one knows if he can be trusted but eventually it’s clear that he’s a kindred spirit. He and Michaela get married after her picture helped keep him alive while he was in the cave.

Matt Long has enjoyed a long career in TV and movies. He’s had ongoing and guest roles in popular shows such as Jack & Bobby, The Deep End, Private Practice, Lucky 7, Helix and most notably, Mad Men.

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Holly Taylor in Manifest (Image credit: Netflix)

After Flight 828, Angelina returned to Costa Rica with her parents and appeared in one of Michaela’s callings. Michaela and Zeke arrive in time to save her from killing herself, and they take her to New York, where she becomes friends with Olive. Her intense religious background, coupled with the callings, make it hard for her to separate one from another. After losing her boyfriend Pete, Angelina struggles a great deal. She mistakes a calling and ends up killing Grace Stone and kidnapping baby Eden, thinking she’s Eden’s guardian angel.

Canadian actress Holly Taylor grew up working in theater but eventually switched to TV and movies. She’s well known for her role as Paige Jennings in The Americans, along with rules on The Unsettling and The Good Doctor.

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Daryl Edwards in Manifest (Image credit: Netflix)

National Security Agency director Robert Vance is there to greet the Flight 828 passengers upon their arrival. He’s part of the interrogation team and he follows the returned passengers very closely until he realizes they’re in danger. He teams up with Ben Stone to help prevent more passengers from being hurt, especially after learning that a group of 11 missing passengers have been detained by the Major for a mysterious (and deadly) project for the government. Vance is said to have died while trying to save the missing passengers from the Major’s grip, but it turns out he staged his death. He’s a valued friend and someone that Ben trusts as they continue to figure out what happened on the flight.

Daryl Edwards’ career dates back to the early 1980s and includes an appearance on The Equalizer in 1985. When it comes to movie roles, he appeared in Die Hard with a Vengeance, Picture Perfect and Rent. He’s had dozens of TV appearances including The Good Wife, Chicago Justice, The Americans, Elementary, Blue Bloods, The Politician and Daredevil.

Manifest season 4 part 1is now available to watch on Netflix.